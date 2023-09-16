Premier League sack race odds: Is time up for Erik ten Hag?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is now 10/1 fourth-favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave their position.

His side suffered a 3-1 home defeat to a rotated Brighton outfit - a result that delivered their third loss across the last four outings. United sit 13th in the Premier League table after five games, with two wins and three defeats on their tally so far.

Next Premier League manager to leave (odds via Sky Bet) Sean Dyche - 6/4

Paul Heckingbottom - 3/1

Rob Edwards - 6/1

Erik ten Hag - 10/1

Marco Silva - 10/1

Steve Cooper - 10/1

Gary O'Neil - 11/1

Ten Hag also finds himself dealing with a now-public falling out with winger Jadon Sancho - the club confirming he will train away from the first-team squad for a period, stating it is "pending resolution of a squad discipline issue." United have conceded ten goals this season, giving them the third-worst defensive record in England's top-flight. “Definitely that is something that bothers me,” he said of recent results. “But also I have to see the way we play.

“But finally it’s about character then. Now we have to see how strong we are, how the team sticks together and which players are standing up and showing the character and leading the team. “Because in all the games, all the games but especially the games today, against Arsenal and Forest, we have seen we can play very good and we can create a lot of chances. “But, yes, there are also some improvements to make. That is definitely the case and now we have to step up.” Sean Dyche - whose Everton side face Arsenal in the Super Sunday clash - remains the 6/4 favourite to be the next to go.

Paul Heckingbottom saw his odds cut into 3/1 from 9/2 following Sheffield United's defeat to Tottenham, with some reports after the game indicating that the Blades were considering a sensational move to bring Chris Wilder back to the club. Vincent Kompany (Burnley) and Steve Cooper (Forest) remain away from the top of the market, suggesting their jobs aren't immediately under threat. That could change though with both facing each other in a significant looking Monday Night Football fixture. Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola is still at 16/1, with the Cherries' owners expected to give him time despite a start to the season that has delivered two points from their opening four matches.