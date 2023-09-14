Super Sunday cheat sheet: Everton vs Arsenal tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Tom Carnduff's (@TomCarnduff) Cheat Sheet delivered a 5/1 winning BuildABet as Arsenal beat Manchester United in the previous Super Sunday game, with just one more foul needed for a full house of selections at 25/1. That came a week after narrowly missing out on 50/1 success. The Premier League returns with title contenders in action...
1pt Beto to score anytime at 7/2 (Sky Bet)
Beto 1+ shots on target
Bukayo Saka 1+ shots on target
Declan Rice 1+ fouls
James Tarkowski 2+ fouls
I don't quite know where I stand with Everton.
A squad not good enough to steer them clear of a relegation battle, but one which has performed pretty well across the opening weeks of the season, even if the results haven't followed them.
A draw away at Sheffield United gave them their first point of the season. The focus will be on Jordan Pickford's heroic save in the final moments of the contest but the Toffees had created enough before that to be in a winning position at that stage.
My concern here is that they've played one team who we expect to finish in the top half (Aston Villa) and were well beaten in that contest. It's been their only real poor display across four so far.
Hardly a good position when it's title-contending Arsenal coming to town. An unbeaten start to the campaign puts the Gunners in the right area of the table and they will be eyeing this up as a victory.
Not only that, but they have more than enough to win the game.
Eight goals have come from chances worth 8.3 xG (expected goals) this season - the fourth-highest in England's top-flight - while their 3.7 xGA (expected goals against) gives them the second-best figure in this metric.
But Everton's attacking performances give me enough confidence that they can find the net, and even with limited financial ability to strengthen this summer they've certainly done well to find a striker.
It's very early days into his Everton career but I already feel like I love BETO.
A huge presence up front but with the ability to move surprisingly quickly, the striker has already demonstrated he can be a problem for opposition defences.
He had four shots in the draw with Sheffield United, while also having four shots and a goal in the Carabao Cup victory over Doncaster.
At 7/2, I like the price of him to SCORE ANYTIME for his first of the Premier League campaign.
I really wish I could offer you more tactical insight into this decision. The simple fact for me is that he's already passing the eye test after a couple of opportunities to see him through televised fixtures.
This Everton team is ridiculously tall throughout and Beto will be one of a few players who could cause issues for the Gunners' back-line - particularly from set-piece situations.
Taking the forward to have 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET is a nice addition to any multiple given his high volume of shots across the two games he's featured in so far.
BUKAYO SAKA was one of the first names in my fantasy football team this season and he hasn't disappointed so far.
He's had attacking returns in three of his four league outings, while also registering an assist in the Community Shield win over Manchester City.
The winger has posted three shots in each of those Premier League contests, meaning it's worth taking him for 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET here.
The Toffees have conceded 58 shots across five games - that includes 12 in the narrow victory over Sky Bet League Two outfit Doncaster.
Not only does Saka contribute in attack, but his defensive work rate makes 2+ TACKLES an interesting add.
The 22-year-old has registered at least two tackles in every game this season, with five coming against Nottingham Forest and three in the win over Manchester United.
Everton defender JAMES TARKOWSKI should have some involvement at both ends of the pitch.
The centre-back's 2+ FOULS price makes it a worthwhile addition to a multiple based on performances this season.
Tarkowski is yet to commit a foul in an away game, but has posted at least two in each of his home outings so far.
He also averaged 1.1 fouls per Premier League game in 22/23, with the average standing at 1.0 in fixtures at Goodison Park.
Tarkowski also averaged 0.8 shots per outing, making 1+ SHOTS worth consideration given the height advantage of this side.
DECLAN RICE is hardly someone heavily involved in the fouls count - which is a surprise given his position - but is always worth backing for one in games such as this.
The midfield battle will be an intense one at times and it only requires a split second mis-time to make 1+ FOULS land.
Wolves' central midfielders had four fouls in their trip to Goodison, and Arsenal's quality will see them pose a far tougher test than opening-day visitors Fulham, in theory making their midfielders more involved.
Everton remain without summer addition Jack Harrison who is nearing a return for the Toffees. The winger joined with an injury from Leeds.
Tarkowski's substitution against Sheffield United felt like a precautionary measure, and it's likely they'll line up with the same side which secured a point at Bramall Lane.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Andre Gomes, Michael Keane and Lewis Dobbin all remain doubts for the fixture.
For Arsenal, they remain without long-term absentees Thomas Partey and Jurrien Timber, but Mikel Arteta has a number of first team players to choose from.
Gabriel Jesus could come in for Eddie Nketiah after his goal against Manchester United, while Kai Havertz should keep his position despite increased focus on his recent performances.
Everton: Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Young; Gueye, Onana; Garner, Doucoure, Danjuma; Beto
Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Gabriel, Saliba, Zinchenko; Rice, Havertz, Odegaard; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli
Odds correct at 1015 BST (15/09/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.