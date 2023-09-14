Super Sunday cheat sheet: Everton vs Arsenal tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Super Sunday 1pt Beto to score anytime at 7/2 (Sky Bet) CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

Kick-off time: 16:30 BST, Sunday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Home 21/4 | Draw 7/2 | Away 1/2

I don't quite know where I stand with Everton. A squad not good enough to steer them clear of a relegation battle, but one which has performed pretty well across the opening weeks of the season, even if the results haven't followed them. A draw away at Sheffield United gave them their first point of the season. The focus will be on Jordan Pickford's heroic save in the final moments of the contest but the Toffees had created enough before that to be in a winning position at that stage.

My concern here is that they've played one team who we expect to finish in the top half (Aston Villa) and were well beaten in that contest. It's been their only real poor display across four so far. Hardly a good position when it's title-contending Arsenal coming to town. An unbeaten start to the campaign puts the Gunners in the right area of the table and they will be eyeing this up as a victory. Not only that, but they have more than enough to win the game. Eight goals have come from chances worth 8.3 xG (expected goals) this season - the fourth-highest in England's top-flight - while their 3.7 xGA (expected goals against) gives them the second-best figure in this metric. But Everton's attacking performances give me enough confidence that they can find the net, and even with limited financial ability to strengthen this summer they've certainly done well to find a striker. Beto worth backing

It's very early days into his Everton career but I already feel like I love BETO. A huge presence up front but with the ability to move surprisingly quickly, the striker has already demonstrated he can be a problem for opposition defences. He had four shots in the draw with Sheffield United, while also having four shots and a goal in the Carabao Cup victory over Doncaster. At 7/2, I like the price of him to SCORE ANYTIME for his first of the Premier League campaign. I really wish I could offer you more tactical insight into this decision. The simple fact for me is that he's already passing the eye test after a couple of opportunities to see him through televised fixtures. This Everton team is ridiculously tall throughout and Beto will be one of a few players who could cause issues for the Gunners' back-line - particularly from set-piece situations.

Taking the forward to have 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET is a nice addition to any multiple given his high volume of shots across the two games he's featured in so far. Super Saka

Everton defender JAMES TARKOWSKI should have some involvement at both ends of the pitch. The centre-back's 2+ FOULS price makes it a worthwhile addition to a multiple based on performances this season. Tarkowski is yet to commit a foul in an away game, but has posted at least two in each of his home outings so far. He also averaged 1.1 fouls per Premier League game in 22/23, with the average standing at 1.0 in fixtures at Goodison Park. Tarkowski also averaged 0.8 shots per outing, making 1+ SHOTS worth consideration given the height advantage of this side. Rice the right choice

DECLAN RICE is hardly someone heavily involved in the fouls count - which is a surprise given his position - but is always worth backing for one in games such as this. The midfield battle will be an intense one at times and it only requires a split second mis-time to make 1+ FOULS land. Wolves' central midfielders had four fouls in their trip to Goodison, and Arsenal's quality will see them pose a far tougher test than opening-day visitors Fulham, in theory making their midfielders more involved.

Team news

Everton remain without summer addition Jack Harrison who is nearing a return for the Toffees. The winger joined with an injury from Leeds. Tarkowski's substitution against Sheffield United felt like a precautionary measure, and it's likely they'll line up with the same side which secured a point at Bramall Lane. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Andre Gomes, Michael Keane and Lewis Dobbin all remain doubts for the fixture. For Arsenal, they remain without long-term absentees Thomas Partey and Jurrien Timber, but Mikel Arteta has a number of first team players to choose from. Gabriel Jesus could come in for Eddie Nketiah after his goal against Manchester United, while Kai Havertz should keep his position despite increased focus on his recent performances.

Predicted line-ups Everton: Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Young; Gueye, Onana; Garner, Doucoure, Danjuma; Beto Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Gabriel, Saliba, Zinchenko; Rice, Havertz, Odegaard; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Match facts Both of Everton's Premier League home games this season have been 1-0 defeats. Only three times in their league history have they lost each of their first three at Goodison Park (1958-59, 2005-06 and 2008-09), while among those only in 2005-06 did they fail to score a single goal.

Everton are underperforming with regards to expected goals more than any other Premier League side this season, netting around five goals fewer than their xG suggests (2 goals scored, 7.3 xG).

Arsenal have scored more goals from corners than any other Premier League side since the start of last season (15). However, of the 17 ever present teams in that time, only Liverpool (2) have conceded fewer such goals than Everton (4).

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus has scored eight goals in just nine Premier League appearances against Everton, more than he has against any other opponent. Indeed, the Brazilian averages a goal every 71 minutes against Everton (8 goals in 568 minutes), the best rate of any player to play 500+ minutes against the Toffees.

Arnaut Danjuma has scored in his last two appearances for Everton in all competitions, having netted in just two of his first 32 games with Premier League clubs (including spells with Bournemouth and Tottenham). He last scored in three consecutive club appearances in March 2021, while in the Championship with Bournemouth.

Since the start of last season, only Erling Haaland (17) and Harry Kane (16) have scored more Premier League away goals than Arsenal skipper Martin Ødegaard (10). Overall, 56% of his Premier League goals for the Gunners have come on the road (14/25), with only Andrey Arshavin having a higher percentage among players to score at least 20 for the club (56.5%).

