Super Sunday cheat sheet: Arsenal vs Manchester United tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Super Sunday 1.5pts BTTS in the second-half at 7/4 (Betfair, Paddy Power) CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

Kick-off time: 16:30 BST, Sunday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Home 8/11 | Draw 3/1 | Away 10/3

A genuine Super Sunday clash. This historic Premier League fixture has often favoured Manchester United - the modern day Arsenal are different. United have won two of their last nine meeting with the Gunners, who have secured victory in five. Four of those have come under Mikel Arteta's guidance; they're in a great position to make that five. CLICK HERE to back Arsenal to win with Sky Bet The scramble for defensive reinforcements has dominated United's conclusion to the transfer window. Any arrivals many not feature here, leaving them forced to field a similar back four which played against Nottingham Forest. That conceded two goals from nine shots in a home encounter against a side fancied for another relegation battle. It should once again be exposed against a team who are considered title contenders. Raphaël Varane's injury only makes things worse - anything less than a comfortable home victory will be viewed as a missed opportunity. Going for goals

In attack though, United have looked good. Two open play goals have come from 4.69 expected goals (xG) - that is the third-highest in the league. Both teams to score is a short 1/2 in places, but you can get 7/4 on BTTS IN THE SECOND-HALF. That looks a value pick as the game opens up. CLICK HERE to back BTTS in the second-half with Sky Bet

And with Arsenal backed for success, taking them to SCORE 2+ GOALS looks an appealing addition to any multiple. CLICK HERE to add Arsenal to score 2+ goals to your BuildABet No Premier League side averaged more shots per home game than Arsenal last season (18.6), while only Manchester City (60) would score more goals (53). Even with deadline day additions, it remains a weak United defence. The Gunners can capitalise. One of those players likely to be involved in BUKAYO SAKA, with his 5/6 price to score or assist particularly eye-catching as the Gunners are a short price for success. CLICK HERE to add Bukayo Saka to score or assist to your BuildABet The winger scored in the win over Forest on opening weekend, with another coming in the 2-2 draw with Fulham last time out. His total of 14 goals and 11 assists last season played a significant part in Arsenal's title charge, with goal involvement coming in 50% of his league appearances. Odegaard in focus

Martin Odegaard has been a star in this Arsenal side. The attacking midfielder has taken three shots in each of his three league games so far this season, making 2+ SHOTS a good addition to a multiple. CLICK HERE to add Martin Odegaard 2+ shots to your BuildABet He would also finish last season with an average of 2.5 shots per PL outing, with that figure jumping up to 3.1 in home games. Alongside the attacking output, Odegaard looks to contribute out of possession and he's worth considering for 1+ FOULS. CLICK HERE to add Martin Odegaard 1+ fouls to your BuildABet The game against Fulham had Odegaard commit two fouls, although he's had a total of nine successful tackles across his opening three. Value in offsides

I am a fan of adding offsides to a multiple as I do think they bump up the price in a decent way. We'd expect the home side to be on the front foot in this game, and because of that we're taking ARSENAL 2+ OFFSIDES here. CLICK HERE to add Arsenal 2+ offsides to your BuildABet Arteta's side have been caught offside at least twice in all three of their games this season. Keep an eye on Dalot This selection originally made the suggested BuildABet, but moves on deadline day forced me into a change. I wonder if DIOGO DALOT will keep the left-back role here. If he does, 2+ FOULS is a good addition. CLICK HERE to add Diogo Dalot 2+ fouls to your BuildABet As he's covering on the other side of the pitch, the statistics underline why he may be somewhat uncomfortable out of position. Against Forest, Dalot committed three fouls but managed to avoid a booking.

Team news

Rasmus Højlund is in line for his Manchester United debut

Arsenal may not rush Oleksandr Zinchenko back into action at left-back as he returns from injury. Defensive problems persist with Jurrien Timber sidelined for the long-term, meaning Ben White and William Saliba could continue as the centre-back partnership. Gabriel Jesus is available though, as is Eddie Nketiah, despite rumours he'd picked up an injury in training. For the visitors, Erik ten Hag has confirmed that summer signing Rasmus Højlund could be in line for his debut having overcome injury. Sergio Reguilón could also be in line to start after his deadline day switch, with the United boss stating that he had already been in training prior to the announcement on Friday afternoon.

Predicted line-ups Arsenal: Ramsdale; Partey, White, Saliba, Tomiyasu; Rice, Havertz, Odegaard; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli Man United: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Martinez, Dalot; Eriksen, Casemiro; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Højlund

Match facts Manchester United have lost five of their last nine Premier League meetings with Arsenal (W2 D2), one more than they had in their previous 23 against the Gunners (W12 D7 L4).

Arsenal have lost just two of their last 24 Premier League home games (W18 D4), going down against Manchester City in February and Brighton in May. The Gunners have scored in 22 of these 24 games, netting at least twice in 20 of those, but they've also only kept four clean sheets in this run.

Manchester United have won six of their last seven Premier League games, losing the other in London against Spurs last month. The Red Devils have picked up just six points from their last 10 league visits to the capital (W1 D3 L6) and are winless in their last five (D2 L3).

12 of the last 16 Premier League goals Arsenal have conceded at the Emirates have been scored in the second half - three of the other four goals have been scored in the opening minute of the game, by Philip Billing in March for Bournemouth, Carlos Alcaraz in April for Southampton and Andreas Pereira in August for Fulham. The Gunners are the first side in Premier League history to concede three goals in the first minute of matches in a calendar year.

Manchester United have had more high turnovers (41) and pressed sequences (56) than any Premier League side so far this season, while only Brighton (11) have had more shots following a high turnover than the Red Devils (9). Arsenal, however, have only had 12 high turnovers against them this season, the fewest of any side to have played at least three games so far.

Bukayo Saka has scored in each of his last three Premier League appearances against Manchester United - no player in Arsenal's history has ever scored in four consecutive league games against the Red Devils.