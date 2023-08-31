Super Sunday cheat sheet: Arsenal vs Manchester United tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Virgil van Dijk's red card denied Tom Carnduff (@TomCarnduff) a clean sweep of selections last week at 50/1 - with Liverpool only posting nine shots when backed for 12+ in a forced defensive performance. After his 9/1 missed by a single foul the week before, will it be a case of third time lucky as Arsenal face Manchester United?
1.5pts BTTS in the second-half at 7/4 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
Arsenal to score 2+ goals
Martin Odegaard 2+ total shots
Bukayo Saka to score or assist
Arsenal 2+ offsides
A genuine Super Sunday clash.
This historic Premier League fixture has often favoured Manchester United - the modern day Arsenal are different.
United have won two of their last nine meeting with the Gunners, who have secured victory in five. Four of those have come under Mikel Arteta's guidance; they're in a great position to make that five.
The scramble for defensive reinforcements has dominated United's conclusion to the transfer window. Any arrivals many not feature here, leaving them forced to field a similar back four which played against Nottingham Forest.
That conceded two goals from nine shots in a home encounter against a side fancied for another relegation battle. It should once again be exposed against a team who are considered title contenders.
Raphaël Varane's injury only makes things worse - anything less than a comfortable home victory will be viewed as a missed opportunity.
In attack though, United have looked good. Two open play goals have come from 4.69 expected goals (xG) - that is the third-highest in the league.
Both teams to score is a short 1/2 in places, but you can get 7/4 on BTTS IN THE SECOND-HALF. That looks a value pick as the game opens up.
And with Arsenal backed for success, taking them to SCORE 2+ GOALS looks an appealing addition to any multiple.
No Premier League side averaged more shots per home game than Arsenal last season (18.6), while only Manchester City (60) would score more goals (53).
Even with deadline day additions, it remains a weak United defence. The Gunners can capitalise.
One of those players likely to be involved in BUKAYO SAKA, with his 5/6 price to score or assist particularly eye-catching as the Gunners are a short price for success.
The winger scored in the win over Forest on opening weekend, with another coming in the 2-2 draw with Fulham last time out.
His total of 14 goals and 11 assists last season played a significant part in Arsenal's title charge, with goal involvement coming in 50% of his league appearances.
Martin Odegaard has been a star in this Arsenal side.
The attacking midfielder has taken three shots in each of his three league games so far this season, making 2+ SHOTS a good addition to a multiple.
He would also finish last season with an average of 2.5 shots per PL outing, with that figure jumping up to 3.1 in home games.
Alongside the attacking output, Odegaard looks to contribute out of possession and he's worth considering for 1+ FOULS.
The game against Fulham had Odegaard commit two fouls, although he's had a total of nine successful tackles across his opening three.
I am a fan of adding offsides to a multiple as I do think they bump up the price in a decent way.
We'd expect the home side to be on the front foot in this game, and because of that we're taking ARSENAL 2+ OFFSIDES here.
Arteta's side have been caught offside at least twice in all three of their games this season.
This selection originally made the suggested BuildABet, but moves on deadline day forced me into a change.
I wonder if DIOGO DALOT will keep the left-back role here. If he does, 2+ FOULS is a good addition.
As he's covering on the other side of the pitch, the statistics underline why he may be somewhat uncomfortable out of position.
Against Forest, Dalot committed three fouls but managed to avoid a booking.
Arsenal may not rush Oleksandr Zinchenko back into action at left-back as he returns from injury.
Defensive problems persist with Jurrien Timber sidelined for the long-term, meaning Ben White and William Saliba could continue as the centre-back partnership.
Gabriel Jesus is available though, as is Eddie Nketiah, despite rumours he'd picked up an injury in training.
For the visitors, Erik ten Hag has confirmed that summer signing Rasmus Højlund could be in line for his debut having overcome injury.
Sergio Reguilón could also be in line to start after his deadline day switch, with the United boss stating that he had already been in training prior to the announcement on Friday afternoon.
Arsenal: Ramsdale; Partey, White, Saliba, Tomiyasu; Rice, Havertz, Odegaard; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli
Man United: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Martinez, Dalot; Eriksen, Casemiro; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Højlund
Odds correct at 2220 BST (01/09/23)
