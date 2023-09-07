Is Jadon Sancho just overrated or has he been misused by Manchester United?

At the time of his signing for Manchester United, Jadon Sancho had already proved himself as one of the best wide forwards in European football.

His signing was considered a major coup for the club, and the Englishman was expected to establish himself as a key player for the future.

But after only two full seasons, his future at Old Trafford looks uncertain. Hindsight is always 20/20, and it is easy to now look at what has gone wrong. One can look at how the club has been far from an environment that gets the best out of its players.

Sancho’s own performances also need to be scrutinised, but playing under four managers in a short span meant that he was not provided a stable environment to perform to the best of his abilities.

Was Sancho a bad fit for United?

Let’s go back to the summer of 2021 to understand the circumstances around his transfer.

Prior to signing Sancho, Manchester United had struggled to build attacks from their right flank. The combination of inverted wingers such as Juan Mata or Mason Greenwood who would often cut inside, and a defensive full back like Aaron Wan-Bissaka meant that United were unable to stretch opponents.

It was clear that the club needed to sign an elite winger who could hold width and complement Wan-Bissaka. But was Sancho really the right fit for that role?

Sancho broke through at Dortmund in the 2018/19 season as an exceptional dribbler who would hug the touchline and beat opponents by manipulating the ball with incredible speed and skill.

But over the next two seasons, he shifted his game away from being that classic winger.