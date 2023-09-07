Is Jadon Sancho just overrated or has he been misused by Manchester United?

At the time of his signing for Manchester United, Jadon Sancho had already proved himself as one of the best wide forwards in European football.
His signing was considered a major coup for the club, and the Englishman was expected to establish himself as a key player for the future.
But after only two full seasons, his future at Old Trafford looks uncertain. Hindsight is always 20/20, and it is easy to now look at what has gone wrong. One can look at how the club has been far from an environment that gets the best out of its players.
Sancho’s own performances also need to be scrutinised, but playing under four managers in a short span meant that he was not provided a stable environment to perform to the best of his abilities.
Let’s go back to the summer of 2021 to understand the circumstances around his transfer.
Prior to signing Sancho, Manchester United had struggled to build attacks from their right flank. The combination of inverted wingers such as Juan Mata or Mason Greenwood who would often cut inside, and a defensive full back like Aaron Wan-Bissaka meant that United were unable to stretch opponents.
It was clear that the club needed to sign an elite winger who could hold width and complement Wan-Bissaka. But was Sancho really the right fit for that role?
Sancho broke through at Dortmund in the 2018/19 season as an exceptional dribbler who would hug the touchline and beat opponents by manipulating the ball with incredible speed and skill.
But over the next two seasons, he shifted his game away from being that classic winger.
When you compare his numbers from the 2018/19 campaign to his final season at Dortmund, you can see his dribble and carrying figures drop, while his passing and half-space involvement go up.
His evolution as a player saw him drift away from the flank to link up and control play. The 23-year-old also thrived around the penalty area and preferred cutting inside over driving to the by-line and crossing the ball.
This was not a good fit for the problem that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was trying to fix. United knew that they were not signing a typical “get to the by-line and cross” winger, but were hoping that he could be coached and integrated into their system.
That has not happened.
Sancho moved to the Bundesliga at 17, and hit double figures for both goals and assists in successive seasons by the time he was 20.
It would be a stretch to call someone overrated when they have produced 114 goal contributions in 137 games and shown consistency across multiple seasons, under different managers.
His move to the Premier League has no doubt been uninspiring, and some blame needs to fall at his feet.
But players don't become bad overnight unless there is a major underlying reason. Dele Alli comes to mind, and we now know about the struggles with his mental health. Sancho had his own issues off the field over the last year.
We can also look at what made Sancho excel at Signal Iduna Park and see if he was offered similar conditions at Old Trafford.
One key difference is that the full-backs who play behind him now are less attacking than Ashraf Hakimi and Raphael Guerreiro were at Dortmund. A strong partnership with an attacking full-back is crucial for Sancho. This allows him to ghost into central positions while they overlap to provide the width.
Sancho's game went to the next level after the arrival of Erling Haaland. The Norwegian is not just a lethal finisher but is brilliant at combining with wingers and running in behind.
United’s well documented problems upfront certainly had an impact on his performances, and saw England International underperform his Expected Assists (xA) in the past two seasons.
Sancho’s current Expected Transfer Value (xTV) of €44.7 million is about half the €85 million United parted with for his services. There are now talks of Erik ten Hag wanting to cut losses and sell the winger.
Sancho’s recent falling out with his manager could not have come at a worse time. United have now signed a forward in Rasmus Hojlund, who is good at link-up play, and is always looking to make runs in behind.
Andre Onana’s comfort on the ball and off his line also allows the full-backs to push further forward.
All of this plays into Sancho’s hands.
Onana previously fell out with ten Hag, before eventually making up. This means there might still be hope for Sancho to overcome this latest setback and fulfil his enormous potential for the red side of Manchester.
