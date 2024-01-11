Jadon Sancho leaves Manchester United for Dortmund loan return

Sancho returns to the Bundesliga side two-and-a-half years after joining the Red Devils in a £73m deal, but the Englishman hasn't played for United since August 2023 following a public falling out with boss Erik ten Hag.

United had been open to offers for the 23-year-old given there appeared to be no resolution to the stand-off between him and the manager, and he has now completed a temporary move back to Germany.

Sancho managed just nine goals and six assists in 58 Premier League outings for Manchester United.

Before moving to United, Sancho scored 50 goals and registered 64 assists in 137 appearances for Dortmund. That tally included 16 goals and 20 assists in the year before he moved to the Premier League.