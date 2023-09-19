Milan 0-0 Newcastle: Nick Pope shines as visitors secure point at San Siro

Newcastle secured a point on their Champions League return despite Milan seeing the large majority of the chances in a 0-0 draw at the San Siro.

The hosts posted a total of 25 shots across the 90 minutes, with nine of those efforts being on target. It forced Nick Pope into a number of stops. The eight saves he made being the second-highest amount since joining the club last summer (behind nine v Crystal Palace in September 2022).

The England stopper also claimed two crosses and punched another two away - a man of the match performance to help his side avoid defeat. Milan's total chances equated to a 2.08 xG (expected goals) figure on the night, as Newcastle returned a significantly lower 0.19 xG tally. And despite much of the late pressure going the way of the hosts, Sean Longstaff almost completed a smash-and-grab, but he saw his driven shot deflected over by substitute goalkeeper Marco Sportiello.