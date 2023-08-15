Kevin De Bruyne ruled out for up to four months through injury

Manchester City have confirmed that Kevin De Bruyne has been ruled out for up to four months through injury.
The attacking midfielder was forced off in the 23rd minute of their season-opening 3-0 win over Burnley on Friday.
Speaking to the media ahead of Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup clash with Sevilla, boss Pep Guardiola confirmed: "It’s a seriously injury.
"We have to decide surgery or not surgery but a few months out."
The decision on surgery will be taken in the coming days and could see him miss "three or four months".
The trip to Turf Moor was De Bruyne's first appearance since he forced off in the first-half of June’s Champions League final triumph over Inter.
He did not play a single minute of pre-season, although was originally expected to miss the first few weeks of the new campaign.
