Super 6 predictions and correct score tips: Hot Reds to end Spurs run

Our first prize giveaway took place last weekend and a huge congratulations to Andrew Stone, who was the outright winner with 17pts, nailing the correct scores in Manchester City's win over Nottingham Forest, Manchester United's win over Burnley and the 2-2 draw at the Emirates in the north London derby!

The midweek Carabao Cup round of Super 6 was always going to be tough, but I did at least land four correct outcomes out of six - though none of them with a correct score. Round nine takes us back to the bread and butter - the Premier League - but also features some games that look tough to call. Let's start there then, with best game of the weekend one of those tricky contests.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR SEASON-LONG LEAGUE Round nine predictions Wolves 0-2 Manchester City

Bournemouth 1-1 Arsenal

Manchester United 2-0 Crystal Palace

Newcastle 2-0 Burnley

Tottenham 2-3 Liverpool

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Brentford CLICK HERE to add these selections to your Sky Bet bet slip

Reds to halt Spurs run LIVERPOOL travel to TOTTENHAM in the weekend's standout top flight game, and both are unbeaten heading into this Premier League clash. First off, I think this will be a high-scoring game. Both teams are creating an abundance of chances this season, Spurs 2.12 xGF and Liverpool 2.52 xGF per game, and both play in a front-front manner. More importantly, neither will mind if this game becomes a shoot-out. The reason I'm willing to side with Jurgen Klopp's men is their ruthlessness in attack, and their incredible killer instinct - they know when to strike.

The firepower they possess not only from the start but also from the bench means they can sustain attacking brilliance over a full 100-110 minutes (depending on added time), and Spurs have looked leaky this term, shipping 1.61 xGA per game. Alex Keble: Darwin can expose Spurs cracks

Could Szoboszlai be the signing of the summer? I also suspect the Reds have the personnel to bypass - or at least negate - Spurs' intense press, with midfielders capable of breaking lines with dribbles and passes, while also possessing a real 'route one' threat should their hosts squeeze up the pitch. Score prediction: Tottenham 2-3 Liverpool (Sky Bet odds: 14/1)

Arsenal and Forest to be held ARSENAL have a few injury problems. Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka are both 50-50 to play this weekend, with Thomas Partey and Gabriel Martinelli not yet close to returning.

That has me doubting the Gunners, as does the fact that their away games tend to be low-scoring, which brings the draw into play massively. Twelve of their 21 away league games since the start of last season have gone Under 2.5 Goals, the Gunners winning nine of those, but potentially being without a few starters could halt this low-margin away side. BOURNEMOUTH have already drawn twice at home this term, with West Ham and Chelsea, conceding just three in three games at the Vitality. The Cherries are a tough opponent to create chances against when playing hosts, while they have their own creative problems currently. Score prediction: Bournemouth 1-1 Arsenal (Sky Bet odds: 15/2) NOTTINGHAM FOREST have started the season well, arguably over-performing their expectations through six games. If you'd have told Steve Cooper that he would have seven points from games against last season's top three plus Chelsea and two of the newly promoted teams, he would have snapped your hand off.

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper will be pleased with his sides start to the season

The opposite can be said for BRENTFORD, who have one win this season, but have failed to beat Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Everton at home thus far. I'm sure they will be fine in the long-run, but the Bees do need to tighten up at the back, and that could lead to this one being cagey. Score prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Brentford (Sky Bet odds: 5/1)

United(s) to keep it clean It seems to me that MANCHESTER UNITED have reverted back to what we saw from them last season - a focus on being tough to play against as opposed to attempting to play the most expansive of football. Basically, they still don't have the tools to play in the manner Erik ten Hag wants, especially with their current injury/off-field issues. Control was the aim of the game last season when finishing third, winning a trophy and finishing runners-up in the FA Cup and this season started poorly due to a more chaotic approach. How Hojlund can trigger a Rashford revival

Why Ten Hag can quickly turn it around

I expect the chaos has been put back in the bottle for a while at least, and with the control they can display, United are likely to make light work of teams such as CRYSTAL PALACE, especially at home. The Red Devils won eight of 10 at Old Trafford against bottom half teams last season, six of those to nil, and I haven't seen a lot from Palace to suggest they can trouble their hosts on Saturday. Score prediction: Manchester United 2-0 Crystal Palace (Sky Bet odds: 13/2) I stick by my pre-season prediction that NEWCASTLE will again be in the mix to qualify for Champions League football again, and it seems people perhaps overreacted to successive defeats against Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton - three of the best teams in the league currently. Either side of those defeats, they have won three league games, drawn at AC Milan in the UCL and beaten City in the Carabao Cup with a heavily rotated side. They look in a great place to welcome BURNLEY this weekend, keeping four straight clean sheets and creating plenty of chances in those games.

Eddie Howe's Newcastle have made St. James' Park a fortress

Eddie Howe's side have lost just three of their 27 home games in all competitions since the start of last season (Liverpool twice and Arsenal), with their underlying process at St. James' Park sensational, averaging 2.45 xGF and 0.92 xGA per game across their last 22 league home games. The Clarets have lost all matches against teams who finished in last season's top eight, playing four such teams in their five games, so while they have had a tough schedule to begin the season, it doesn't get any easier this weekend. And, while many may use the 'Newcastle may have one eye on their game against PSG next midweek', it is worth pointing out that Burnley have a game of equal magnitude as they take on Luton on Tuesday. Score prediction: Newcastle United 2-0 Burnley (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)

City ease past toothless Wolves WOLVES look to be in serious trouble this season, and perhaps would snap your hand off for a 17th-placed finish this season even at this stage. They simply can't defend. What used to be their biggest asset under Nuno Espirito Santo is now their Achilles heel. Gary O'Neil, a more attack-minded manager, is seeing his side carved open on a weekly basis. Alex Keble: 'City showing potential weaknesses'