Our first prize giveaway took place last weekend and the winners will be announced in the round 9 column!

Fair to say I picked the wrong round to start the giveaways! I had a nightmare, so it didn't take much to beat me... Just three correct outcomes and zero correct scores in round 7 for me, and now attentions turn to the most unpredictable competition of the lot - the Carabao Cup. The Carabao is a minefield from a predictive standpoint, as we discussed on Monday's This Week's Acca podcast, with motivation and team news the main question marks around the matches.

Wednesday's slate at least does provide four all-Premier League clashes, but it doesn't really make things any easier this round! Anyway, let's give it a crack, starting with the Premier League champions facing a tricky away trip in the third round. It is worth mentioning that the Carabao sees games go straight to penalties if the matches are drawn after 90 minutes, which gives extra incentive to the underdogs, as they don't have to grind through 30 minutes of extra time as has been the case in previous years.

Take City on at Toon I'll be taking NEWCASTLE to oust MANCHESTER CITY on Wednesday, not as a reaction to the 8-0 thumping at the weekend, but more because of City's scheduling conundrum. Similar to Liverpool a few years ago when they won the Champions League and qualified for the Club World Cup, Pep Guardiola's side are set to have the quarter-final of the Carabao (should they get there) and a Club World Cup semi-final schedule a day or two apart, making it impossible to field full-strength sides in both competitions.

Liverpool fielded a young side against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup, led by 22-year-old Pedro Chirivella

Liverpool fielded a literal youth team in 2019 in the quarter-finals of the Carabao and were dismantled by Aston Villa 5-0. So, the question is, do City see this as a decent opportunity to bow out and avoid a fourth-round game plus the issue of having to play a depleted side in the quarters, or will it not matter to Pep one bit? I think the growing injury/suspension list (Kevin De Bruyne, Mateo Kovacic, John Stones, Rodri and Bernardo Silva) means the squad is already stretched ahead of a taxing schedule, so a lot of rotation can be expected in Newcastle on Wednesday which could see the hosts prevail. After all, the hosts have a deep squad nowadays and took this competition seriously last season when finishing runners-up to Manchester United. At home they have lost just three of their last 26 across all competitions, so could cause an upset. Score prediction: Newcastle 2-1 Manchester City (Sky Bet odds: 8/1)

Seagulls Gunner win Yes, BRIGHTON have European commitments this season while potentially making a top four charge, but I think their squad is strong and deep enough to go far in this competition. After all, Roberto De Zerbi rotates his team on a game-to-game basis anyway, so even with changes expected for a trip to CHELSEA, I fully expect a strong showing from the Seagulls.

Mauricio Pochettino is under pressure after a poor start to the season

Across their last 22 matches against the 'big six and Newcastle', Brighton have won 13 times, so won't be at all afraid of a Blues side who have won just seven of their 35 games this calendar year. Those wins came against; Crystal Palace, Leeds, Dortmund, Leicester, Bournemouth, Luton and Wimbledon. No big teams in that list. Score prediction: Chelsea 1-3 Brighton (Sky Bet odds: 18/1) Mikel Arteta's ARSENAL side had a good 22/23 campaign, but ended it without a trophy, a stick used to beat them over the head with. They should take this competition seriously with an aim to get silverware, and have given the Carabao a good go in recent seasons, reaching the quarter-finals in 20/21 and semi-finals in 21/22, beaten by the eventual winners in both campaigns, while last season they were knocked out by a strong Brighton team in the fourth round.

Mikel Arteta should be looking to secure silverware this season

BRENTFORD have won just once in regulation this season, losing their last two, and may have attentions set on a big-league game at Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Score prediction: Brentford 1-2 Arsenal (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)

A hat-trick of home triumphs LIVERPOOL have a tricky looking tie on paper, hosting Championship leaders LEICESTER but the fact that it is at Anfield, is a huge bonus for the Reds. Couple that with the fact that they have a good squad once again has me fancying them to win the whole thing, and despite looking impressive against second tier opponents this season, the Foxes have been a fine margin side for the majority. Expect a strong home side and a controlled win. Score prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Leicester (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) ASTON VILLA could be a dark horse in this competition under Unai Emery, especially having strengthened their squad in the off-season. They host an EVERTON team who they dismantled in their league meeting a month ago, winning 4-0.

Aston Villa's Jhon Duran celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal against Everton

The Toffees are fresh off a first win of their season at Brentford, but Villa are an extremely strong side who will fancy a deep cup run. The fact Everton that host Luton in a huge league game at the weekend suggests to me rotation is likely at Villa Park, leading to a home win. Score prediction: Aston Villa 3-1 Everton (Sky Bet odds: 11/1) Rotation is the order of the day and NORWICH will also make plenty of changes according to manager David Wagner. He said "Yes the league is a priority. But in the first two rounds, we made our changes as well. Maybe this time it will be more faces.”

Fulham boss Marco Silva can see his side advance to the fourth round