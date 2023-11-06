Super 6 predictions and correct score tips: Success for the Madrid sides

Tom Carnduff steps in for holiday enthusiast Jake Osgathorpe for the latest round of Super 6 fixtures...

I don't often get to cover the Super 6 column - in fact I can't really remember a time where I have - but a bumper Champions League midweek is a nice starting point for me. On paper, it looks a fairly one-sided night, so I'm hoping for a David Nugent-esque smashing one in on the line for some points.

Atletico Madrid 3-0 Celtic

AC Milan 1-2 PSG

Arsenal 2-0 Sevilla

Copenhagen 1-1 Manchester United

Gunners can fire again Arsenal vs Sevilla

TNT Sports 2: Wednesday, 20:00 GMT

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal were disappointing in their defeat to Newcastle last time out, and their over-the-top reaction to refereeing decisions was laughable, but they can bounce back when they face Sevilla on Wednesday. The Spanish side may have won when these sides met recently, but Arsenal are unbeaten in seven home games this season - five of which have been wins. That includes a 4-0 hammering of PSV in their only home European contest so far. Score prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Sevilla (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)

Tough times for United Copenhagen vs Manchester United

TNT Sports 1: Wednesday, 20:00 GMT

The pressure is on Erik ten Hag

I simply can't be backing a Manchester United win. They needed Andre Onana to save a late penalty to avoid a draw in the reverse fixture, while Bruno Fernandes' late winner against Fulham was mere paper over the cracks of yet another poor performance under Erik ten Hag's guidance. The Danish outfit will be confident given their performance at Old Trafford and the fact they've won their last three in front of their own supporters. It's enough to take a point here. Score prediction: Copenhagen 1-1 Manchester United (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)

A comfortable night for City Manchester City vs Young Boys

TNT Sports 2: Tuesday, 20:00 GMT

Manchester City's Julian Alvarez (right) celebrates with Jeremy Doku

Pep Guardiola's side are 1/20 for victory, even with expected changes. That is the strength of this squad and they should have no issues against Swiss outfit Young Boys. City hit six past Bournemouth last time out and have won all six of their home encounters this season. I won't bore you by telling you things you already know - it's basically home side good and much better than opponents. We'll go 3-0. Score prediction: Manchester City 3-0 Young Boys (Sky Bet odds: 5/1)

PSG can close in on qualification AC Milan vs PSG

TNT Sports 3: Tuesday, 20:00 GMT

PSG celebrate Achraf Hakimi's goal against Dortmund

A heavyweight clash between two sides at opposite ends of the group of death - a win here puts PSG on the verge of booking their spot in the knockout stages. The side from Paris boast a strong attack yet defensively they've struggled on the road, conceding in five of their last six away competitive contests. Milan were impressive against Newcastle and should have scored then - we'll back the net to be struck on a few occasions as the away side take all three points. Btw, this game features in This Week's Acca if you fancy checking that out. Score prediction: AC Milan 1-2 PSG (Sky Bet odds: 15/2)

Atletico's strong home showings Atletico Madrid vs Celtic

TNT Sports 1: Tuesday, 20:00 GMT

Atletico Madrid have been strong at home this season

Diego Simeone's style of management is well known by now, and his team this season are strong with the potential to go far in this competition. They are particularly good in attack, scoring at least twice in all six of their home games this season. Every single one of those has ended in victory. Four of the games have seen them score three - including the Champions League win over Feyenoord - and we'll back them to keep a clean sheet despite the 2-2 draw in the most recent meeting between these two. Score prediction: Atletico Madrid 3-0 Celtic (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)

The Real deal Real Madrid vs Braga

TNT Sports 4: Wednesday, 20:00 GMT

Jude Bellingham has been in sensational form for Real Madrid

I'm going for 3-0 a lot in this column but it feels quite the one-sided night. That continues in the other game in Spain's capital, as the force of Real meet Braga. Carlo Ancelotti's men have kept a clean sheet in their last four home games, scoring seven in response. There's a clear quality gap between the two sides and it's difficult to see anything other than a home win. Five of Braga's last six away games have also seen them concede at least twice - a very worrying sign going into this contest. Score prediction: Real Madrid 3-0 Braga (Sky Bet odds: 15/2)