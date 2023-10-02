Super 6 predictions and correct score tips: Look through the Lens

Jake's attempts at predicting last weekend's Premier League results weren't a complete failure, correctly predicting the exact outcome of six of the games he looked at, Forest drawing 1-1 against Brentford. The biggest surprise of the round was clearly Wolves clinching a 2-1 victory at home to Manchester City, a certain 'Korean guy' proved to be the difference maker for Gary O'Neil's men. Hopefully a better attempt in store this week as we focus on the Champions League action, with some interesting matchups on offer.

MAN UTD 3-1 Galatasaray

3-1 Galatasaray Lens 0-3 ARSENAL

Napoli 0-2 REAL MADRID

Newcastle 1-3 PSG

RB Leipzig 3-2 Man City

3-2 Man City Celtic 1-2 LAZIO

Manchester United 3-1 Galatasaray 20:00 BST, Tuesday

TNT Sports 1

Manchester United look devoid of confidence at the moment. A 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace underlined the core issues at play in attack where Erik ten Hag's side are struggling to create clear cut chances. The 3-0 victory against Palace in the Carabao Cup is the template of how their dominant performances should look like. They'll need some of that confidence coming up against Galatasaray, who drew 2-2 against Copenhagen in their Champions League opening game, thanks to late goals from former Leicester man Tete and full-back Sacha Boey. Lisandro Martinez's injury is the latest to add to United's injury woes, though Sergio Reguilon's return should ease matters, moving Sofyan Amrabat forward into midfield. Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford are yet to fully click together and an average of 1.22 xGF in their past five competitive fixtures points to offensive struggles for Ten Hag's side, which need to be resolved swiftly. Galatasaray showed gaps in the draw against Copenhagen, and with players like Davinson Sanchez and Angelino in their backline, it presents the perfect chance for Ten Hag's attackers to thrive. Score prediction: Manchester United 3-1 Galatasaray (Sky Bet odds: 9/1)

Lens 0-3 Arsenal 20:00 BST, Tuesday

TNT Sports 2

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal bounced back from points dropped in the North London derby in perfect fashion, putting four past Bournemouth to put to bed any concerns of them needing a number nine. Expect a similar showing from them when they face Lens in their second Champions League group stage tie. Tuesday's opponents have failed to carry on from their brilliant second place finish in Ligue 1 last season, and though results have improved of late, Arsenal will likely have too much for them to handle.

Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka have done a lot of the heavy work in recent games and will get plenty of joy against a Lens side who have failed to show so far the defensive solidity that made them the second-best team in Ligue 1 behind PSG. Three goals and two assists in his past five league games has been a superb return from Saka whose star is likely to continue shining in the North of France. Score prediction: Lens 0-3 Arsenal (Sky Bet odds: 11/1)

Napoli 0-2 Real Madrid 20:00 BST, Tuesday

TNT Sports 3

Los Blancos head into this edition of the Champions League as one of the favourites once again, after being knocked out last season by eventual winners Manchester City, Carlo Ancelotti has overseen a smooth transition in the summer. Emerging from that transition is the star of Jude Bellingham, who is already looking like a bargain for the club, with eight goal contributions so far in his past seven games. Napoli are the next side who will have the unenviable task of containing him, alongside the plethora of talents now in the Madrid side. Last season's Serie A champions edged to a 2-1 victory against Braga on opening day, but have since seen an upturn in results and performances, scoring four goals back-to-back in recent games against Lecce and Udinese. Real Madrid's know-how comes to the fore in these big games and they should manage this tricky clash in the consummate Los Blancos fashion we've come to know them for. Score prediction: Napoli 0-2 Real Madrid (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)

Newcastle 1-3 PSG 20:00 BST, Wednesday

TNT Sports 2

Eddie Howe's Newcastle are in high spirits following an unbeaten run of five in all competitions, most recently securing a 2-0 victory over Burnley in the Premier League. That momentum is likely to come to a halt at the hands of Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain. Now managed by Luis Enrique, the Parisian giants have added serious offensive depth to their team this summer, acquiring the services of both Randal Kolo Muani and Goncalo Ramos, two forwards on the shortlists of multiple clubs across Europe's elite. PSG's most recent 0-0 against Clermont Foot saw them create chances worth a total of 3 xG, and their attacking line-up is good enough to overwhelm even the best of opposition defences. Sven Botman will be missing from the Magpies defence, sidelined with injury until after the international break. Hopes in attack rest on Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon, however, those injuries are probably going to cost Newcastle the three points in this one. Score prediction: Newcastle 1-3 PSG (Sky Bet odds: 16/1)

RB Leipzig 3-2 Manchester City 20:00 BST, Wednesday

TNT Sports 1

Back-to-back defeats against Newcastle and Wolves more recently, there isn't a better time to face Pep Guardiola and Manchester City. With the personnel they have in forward areas, RB Leipzig are the perfect team to take advantage of the weaknesses that City have shown in recent weeks. It has to be said that Guardiola is missing key players, including Rodri, who is the biggest miss of them all. Leipzig have replaced Dominik Szoboszlai efficiently this summer, bringing in Xavi Simons on loan from PSG and the 20-year-old has hit the ground running with three goals and four assists so far in six appearances. Marco Rose's side have shown strengths with and without the ball and though their defence has looked shaky against quality attacks, there is more than enough in their forward line to give City a proper test. A goal-fest is no doubt in store, City haven't won at the Red Bull Arena in two visits and will find it difficult to change that with this clash. Score prediction: RB Leipzig 3-2 Manchester City (Sky Bet odds: 28/1)

Celtic 1-2 Lazio 20:00 BST, Wednesday

TNT Sports 3 Both Celtic and Lazio enjoyed contrasting starts to their Champions League campaigns, with the Bhoys losing 2-0 to Feyenoord and the Rome giants rescuing a late draw thanks to a header from goalkeeper Ivan Provedel. Things are looking shaky for the Biancocelesti off the pitch though, with manager Maurizio Sarri complaining about the business done by the club in the summer. The most recent 2-0 defeat to Milan hasn't done much to improve the mood either. Domestically things have been smooth sailing for Brendan Rodgers' side, however, they are missing multiple key players for this Lazio clash - Gustaf Lagerbielke and Odin Holm through suspension and Liel Abada through injury. All signs point to a Lazio win in this one, who should have enough to get the better of a less than ideal Celtic defence. Score prediction: Celtic 1-2 Lazio (Sky Bet odds: 15/2)