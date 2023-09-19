Lazio 1-1 Atletico Madrid: Goalkeeper Ivan Provedel nets 90+5' equaliser

Goalkeeper Ivan Provedel struck the equaliser in the dying seconds of the game as Lazio drew 1-1 with Atletico Madrid.

With Maurizio Sarri's side 1-0 down, Provedel was given the instruction to go forward and join the attack at a set-piece opportunity. The corner was initially cleared, but the goalkeeper stayed up - a decision that proved to be vital as he scored with the final action of the contest.

LAZIO KEEPER IVAN PROVEDEL SCORES IN THE 95TH MINUTE!!! 🤯



THE LAST TOUCH OF THE GAME!



WHAT THE #UCL IS ALL ABOUT 👏 pic.twitter.com/dmEBffFIEi — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 19, 2023

A driven cross from Luis Alberto will cause debate as to whether he was going for a shot, but it allowed Provedel to break in between the final line of the defence to direct a close range header in. Midfielder Pablo Barrios had fired the visitors ahead with his deflected effort in the 29th minute, and the Spanish side had opportunities to double their advantage in the second-half. But they couldn't, and it was Provedel who delivered an iconic Champions League moment and perhaps a crucial point for his side as they look to progress from Group E.