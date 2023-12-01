Super 6 predictions and correct score tips: Spurs to struggle at slick City

For every round of Super 6, Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ) uses expected goals (xG) data to assess the match-ups and make his correct score predictions.

A four point midweek was a poor return from the Champions League slate, and it's fair to say the international break has killed my momentum... Nonetheless, we have a decent looking schedule in the Premier League this weekend, so here's hoping for a bounce back.

Round 21 predictions Arsenal 3-1 Wolves

Brentford 3-0 Luton

N Forest 1-2 Everton

Newcastle 2-1 Man Utd

West Ham 2-2 C Palace

Man City 4-2 Tottenham

City slickers Manchester City vs Tottenham

Sky Sports: Sunday, 16:30 GMT Manchester City created enough to deserve to beat Liverpool last weekend, and should get ample chances against Tottenham this weekend to rack up plenty of goals. An undermanned Spurs side won't change their approach for anyone, meaning a wide open encounter can be expected.

Ange Postecoglou's side have allowed 1.40 xGA per game on the road this season, despite playing six of the current bottom half, and City's attack could have a field day, though Spurs can get on the scoresheet just like 10 of City's last 16 opponents at the Etihad. Score prediction: Manchester City 4-2 Tottenham (Sky Bet odds: 22/1)

Fortress St James' Newcastle vs Manchester United

TNT Sports: Saturday, 20:00 GMT Newcastle may be leggy with a stretched squad, but it's so difficult to oppose them at St James' Park. Trust me, having done it last week against Chelsea, I'm not making the same mistake again. The Magpies have now won six of seven at home this term, and since the start of last season have won 18 of 26 with an xG process to rival Manchester City and Liverpool.

Manchester United's recent performances have not warranted the results they've attained. Defensively they remain all over the shop, and rank as the eighth worst travelling team according to expected goals (1.33 xGF, 1.67 xGA per game). Newcastle's extra days rest could prove key for Eddie Howe's side being at the swashbuckling best. Score prediction: Newcastle 2-1 Manchester United (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)

Gunners to fire Arsenal vs Wolves

Saturday, 15:00 GMT Premier League leaders Arsenal have been excellent at home this season, ranking fourth best on expected goals process (1.92 xGF, 0.71 xGA per game) on their way to a W5 D2 record. Interestingly though, the Gunners have seen both teams net at the Emirates regularly. Both teams have scored in 19 of their 26 home league games since the start of last season, so an attack-minded Wolves who are generating 1.40 xGF per game this season can at least get on the scoreboard. Score prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Wolves (Sky Bet odds: 9/1)

Bees are buzzing Brentford vs Luton

Saturday, 15:00 GMT Brentford lost for only the fourth time in 26 home league games last weekend against Arsenal, highlighting their incredible record at the Gtech Community Stadium. Their underlying process over that stretch is fantastic too, averaging 1.82 xGF and 1.33 xGA per home game.

Luton, fresh from a late win against Crystal Palace, are the visitors on Saturday but they have been simply shocking away from home this season. Their record of W1 D1 L5 should be a lot worst, with the Hatters averaging 0.93 xGF and 2.51 xGA per game on their travels. The Bees should be too strong. Score prediction: Brentford 3-0 Luton (Sky Bet odds: 9/1)

Forest felled N Forest vs Everton

Sky Sports: Saturday, 17:30 GMT There's not a great deal to like about Forest currently, a team who have won just one of their last nine and with a manger under pressure. No Taiwo Awoniyi is a problem for their attack, and their defence remains vulnerable.

Everton have done most of their damage away from Goodison Park this season, with Sean Dyche's men winning three of their six away. Their performance against Manchester United last week as another good one, with the Toffees now sitting ninth in the league on xG process this term. It's a big game for both, but Everton can edge it. Score prediction: N Forest 1-2 Everton (Sky Bet odds: 11/1)