Super 6 predictions and correct score tips: From bad to worse for Manchester United

Two outcomes and one result was accurately predicted in my last attempt at Super 6, Real Madrid downing Napoli 3-2 and Lazio beating Celtic 2-1 at the death thanks to a late Pedro goal. This week our attentions turn to the weekend's Premier League action, exciting match-ups coming your way from the upper echelons of the table.

Man Utd 0-1 BRENTFORD

Burnley 0-4 CHELSEA

Everton 2-2 Bournemouth

Crystal Palace 0-2 NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Brighton 1-3 LIVERPOOL

Arsenal 1-2 MAN CITY

Manchester United 0-1 Brentford 15:00 BST, Saturday Erik ten Hag really needed a result against Galatasaray in the Champions League, it just wasn't meant to be however, with the Turkish giants coming away with a 3-2 victory at Old Trafford for the first time in their history. Rasmus Hojlund is the only spark in an otherwise bleak period for the Red Devils, who have failed to deliver a convincing victory all season. They are unlikely to do so against Thomas Frank's Brentford, who will be a tough team to break down. The Bees last won away at Old Trafford back in 1937, but given United's current form, they will take a lot of confidence to the so-called Theatre of Dreams. Ten Hag's side have last back-to-back games at home to Crystal Palace and Brighton, and even a sub-par Brentford side look like they will give them problems. Marcus Rashford is struggling to find form in front of goal and things at the back are all over the place for the Red Devils, with Sofyan Amrabat struggling to find the balance between full-back duties and supporting Casemiro in midfield. Brentford have an injury crisis of their own brewing, with Rico Henry and Kevin Schade out due to long-term injuries and Joshua DaSilva, Ben Mee, Mikkel Damsgaard and Shandon Baptiste sidelined as well. They won the xG battle against Forest in the recent 1-1 draw, and in the front two of Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo, they have more than enough to steal their first victory in the Premier League era at Old Trafford. Score prediction: Manchester United 0-1 Brentford (Sky Bet odds: 14/1)

Burnley 0-4 Chelsea 15:00 BST, Saturday Vincent Kompany's Clarets finally picked up their first Premier League win of the season after beating fellow promoted side Luton Town 2-1 away from home, but Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea will likely have too much for them to handle. The Blues are finally picking up results after showing excellent underlying figures all along, winning back-to-back games for the first time after wins against Fulham and Brighton. Striker Nicolas Jackson is back from serving his one-match suspension and will be eager to add to his solitary league goal against a Clarets defence that have conceded the second highest amount of goals from open-play (12), only behind Sheffield United for that figure (15). Kompany's naivety to stick to his Championship-winning methods at the Premier League level is costing the club valuable points and Pochettino's attackers will overwhelm his defence. Not least of all Raheem Sterling, who has had 18 goal involvements in 17 league fixtures against promoted sides, already scoring twice against Luton earlier this season. It's also worth noting that Chelsea are second for npxG underperformance (-5.4). Only Everton have underperformed more (-6.3) with their chances so far according to Opta. Burnley will give them opportunities to cash in on chances. Score prediction: Burnley 0-4 Chelsea (Sky bet odds: 25/1)

Everton 2-2 Bournemouth 15:00 BST, Saturday Sean Dyche and Everton had their positive momentum halted by a 2-1 loss to Luton Town, but with key players like Dominic Calvert-Lewin back in scoring form, their prospects are looking all the better for it. Winless Bournemouth will travel to Goodison Park with a point to prove after three big defeats in a row against Arsenal, Chelsea as well as Brighton. The Cherries have been dealt a difficult hand with their fixtures so far but this game against the Toffees is the first of a three-game run where wins are well within the realm of possibility of Andoni Iraola. As for Everton, finishing chances in open play has been an issue until the recent return of Calvert-Lewin, they have only scored twice from an open-play xG tally of 8.5 according to Opta. The 26-year-old has netted in three games in a row in all competitions and will be a handful for the Cherries defence. Cherries boss Iraola is still trying to drill down his philosophy into the team, and though a win at Goodison Park is easier said than done, a point would not be a bad outcome for them. Striker Dominic Solanke has been good value so far for goals, scoring three from an xG tally of 2.9, and Bournemouth will look to him to lead the attack against Dyche's Toffees. With a clear win for both teams looking unlikely, there will be goals in this one, but it will ultimately be a draw. Score prediction: Everton 2-2 Bournemouth (Sky Bet: 12/1)

Crystal Palace 0-2 Nottingham Forest 17:30 BST, Saturday

TV Channel: Sky Sports Roy Hodgson's Eagles are in excellent spirits following another Old Trafford scalp under the 76-year-old's management, but face a tough test ahead when Steve Cooper's Nottingham Forest travel to Selhurst Park. Eberechi Eze is the latest to join the Palace injury list, with Michael Olise, Dean Henderson and Jefferson Lerma all out with various injuries. Without key difference makers in the side, a win looks less than certain for Hodgson. Additionally, it's worth remembering that Palace are winless in six attempts against Forest, three draws and losses so far. With existing injuries for Hodgson to consider, three points will be difficult. As for Forest, they pack a punch in their forward line with Morgan Gibbs-White as well as Taiwo Awoniyi, who will undoubtedly give Palace serious problems. Awoniyi has blanked in terms of goal involvements in his most recent two games, but before that, the Nigerian striker had been involved in goals in nine league encounters, stretching back to May this year. All signs point to a Forest win away. Score prediction: Palace 0-2 Forest (Sky bet odds: 16/1)

Brighton 1-3 Liverpool 14:00 BST, Sunday

TV Channel: Sky Sports Roberto De Zerbi and Brighton were handed a hammering at the hands of Unai Emery and Aston Villa when they lost 6-1 at Villa Park, exposing the weaknesses of De Zerbi's system. Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool will have been watching closely. The two sides are close competitors in the race for Europe and look firm favourites to compete for the top four, despite all their shortcomings. Last meeting in January, the Seagulls won 3-0 against the Reds, but have never managed to beat them in consecutive meetings. Liverpool were unlucky to lose 2-1 against Spurs, ending a run of five wins in all competitions for Klopp's side, who are showing signs of real progress with the new signings settling into the side properly and starring with their contributions. Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister have become instant fan favourites and will be crucial for Liverpool to dominate against Brighton's deep build-up and transitional style of play. With both sides keen to use wide areas to their advantage, there will be battles on the flanks as well. I expect Liverpool's attack to be far too much for the Seagulls to handle though. without Pervis Estupinan, their attack is weakened on the left. There will be goals in this one for both teams, but the Reds will come out on top. Score prediction: Brighton 1-3 Liverpool (Sky bet odds: 12/1)