Super 6 predictions and correct score tips: Rampant Red Devils

Ninad Barbadikar and James Cantrill take a look at Round 39 of Super 6, providing their predictions for the free-to-play game.

Round 39 predictions Man Utd 3-1 Fulham

Aston Villa 0-1 Nottingham Forest

Bournemouth 0-4 Man City

Arsenal 1-0 Newcastle

Wolves 1-1 Sheffield Utd

Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool

Rampant Red Devils Man Utd vs Fulham

Saturday, 15:00 GMT Fulham are one of the worst sides away from home in the Premier League. The Cottagers haven't secured three points away since a 1-0 win over Everton on opening day. Only four more teams have conceded more than Fulham's total of 26. Whereas Manchester United are on a winning streak of five in all competitions since the end of January. All roads lead to a United win in this one. Recurring injuries to both Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw will be a problem in the coming weeks but against a Fulham side that have been dire away from home, Erik ten Hag's charges should hold their own. Defensive frailties will likely show from Ten Hag's men again, but they have more than enough firepower to see off Marco Silva's team. The underlying numbers don't paint a pretty picture for them either, only Sheffield United (-1.25) and Luton Town (-1.50) are worse off in terms of the Expected Goals difference per90 (xGD/90) away from home, Fulham's is -1.24.

In-form Hojlund is the man of the moment for United

An in-form Rasmus Hojlund will go a long way in helping them do that. The Dane has netted in his last six league outings and is beginning to deliver on the big fee that the Red Devils paid for him. A Bruno Fernandes goal was enough in the reverse fixture for United who have remained unbeaten in the last 16 league meetings between the two sides. Score prediction: Man Utd 3-1 Fulham (Sky Bet odds: 10/1)

Feisty Forest Aston Villa vs Forest

Saturday, 15:00 GMT Nottingham Forest have been on an upward curve since Nuno took over from Steve Cooper and have shown all the hallmarks of the stubborn Wolves teams that Nuno put together before. They come up against an Aston Villa side badly out of form, three defeats in their last five in all competitions, missing key personnel at the back, which is showing in the results. Pau Torres's return will help, Unai Emery's side fare a lot better with the Spaniard than without him, crucial to executing the high-line style of play. Equally though, Forest have a returning Taiwo Awoniyi who is back amongst the goals, scoring in their last outing at home, a 2-0 win against West Ham.

Awoniyi's strength against Torres will be a battle to watch out for

Awoniyi v Torres could be the defining tie of this game, Forest will make it difficult for Villa to find space in behind and consequently put the onus on Emery's side to come forward. This could play into Forests' hands with the likes of Anthony Elanga, Awoniyi and Callum Hudson-Odoi able to exploit those spaces with the creative Morgan Gibbs-White behind them. Forest will enjoy sitting back and suffocating Villa, with Awoniyi's finishing ability, all they really need is one chance. Score prediction: Aston Villa 0-1 Forest (Sky Bet odds: 16/1)

Count on City Bournemouth vs Man City

Sky Sports Main Event: Saturday, 17:30 GMT Bournemouth are yet to claim three points over the Cityzens since securing promotion to the Premier League, in 20 encounters, the Sky Blues have won 19 and drawn twice. Expect that trend to continue this week as well. Andoni Iraola's Cherries have hit a slump in form, three draws in their last four, including a 3-1 defeat to Fulham away from home. In fact, they have won just three times in 11 home fixtures at the Vitality Stadium.

Haaland's return to goal-scoring form is timely.

They welcome a City side, who despite showing weaknesses are churning out results in classic City fashion and look well set to push fellow title contenders Arsenal and Liverpool all the way. A 1-0 victory against Brentford was an example of exactly that. Pep Guardiola's hammered the Cherries in the reverse fixture putting six past them and a similar hammering could be on the cards this time around. Iraola's side play with a great deal of risk with their pressing high up the pitch and with City's ability to punish their mistakes, it will be light work for Guardiola's side. Score prediction: Bournemouth 0-4 Man City (Sky Bet odds: 16/1)

Sweet, sweet vengeance Arsenal vs Newcastle

TNT Sports 1: Saturday, 20:00 GMT Arsenal will be fuelled by what they perceived to be an injustice in the reverse fixture, Mikel Arteta referred to the decisions in that 1-0 defeat as a “disgrace.”

"It's embarrassing. It's a disgrace. That's what it is, a disgrace."



A bit of motivation may prove just the tonic for the Gunners after a meagre display in Porto on Wednesday. Arsenal failed to register a single shot on target in their Champions League fixture raising questions of the young sides bottle on the continent. Domestically, their form in 2024 has left little doubt over their title credentials. Since their winter break, the Gunners have won each of their five Premier League games and done so in convincing fashion. Three clean sheets and 21 goals scored. Newcastle head to the Emirates with half a bus load of absentees. Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy are doubts potentially joining Joelinton, Nick Pope, Matt Targett, Joe Willock, Callum Willson, Elliot Anderson and Sandro Tonali on the sidelines. With such a depleted squad, it is hard to make a case for the visitors although they could still bloody the nose of the North Londoners. Score prediction: Arsenal 1-0 Newcastle (Sky Bet odds: 17/2)

Wolves fall to the sword Wolves vs Sheffield United

Sky Sports Premier League: Sunday, 13:00 GMT Wolves are fast developing a reputation as giant slayers. Their victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last weekend was their fifth in eight games against the traditional ‘big six’ this term. But how do they fare against the division's basement boys? Gary O’Neil’s side did the double over Everton but they were edged out by Burnley and drew with Nottingham Forest at the Molineux. Crystal Palace beat them at Selhurst Park, Luton shared the spoils at Kenilworth Road and Sheffield United won in the reverse.

Will Gary O'Neil's side be able to break down a stubborn Blades side?

It raises questions about how Wolves perform when the onus is not on the opposition to take the game to them. That said, Sheffield United’s shortcomings this term have been well documented. In Premier League history, no side has conceded more goals than the Blades at this stage of the season (65). Brighton became the side in the top flight to net five times against Chris Wilder’s side last weekend. It means Sheff Utd have conceded five or more goals in a quarter of their league games this term. I expect a reaction from the Blades, as has been the case in following their last two top flight thumping's. Score prediction: Wolves 1-1 Sheffield United (Sky Bet odds: 15/2)

Stalemate Chelsea vs Liverpool

Sky Sports Main Event: Sunday, 15:00 GMT Chelsea take on Liverpool in the League Cup final on Sunday afternoon, a replay of the 2022 final which the Reds edged on penalties. The dress rehearsal of this clash did not go too well for the Blues. These sides met in the Premier League at Anfield earlier this year and Liverpool thumped the Blues 4-1. Jurgen Klopp’s side are the favourites to win at Wembley which shouldn’t come as a surprise. His side top the Premier League, in the latter stages of the Europa League and the FA Cup so victory on Sunday would open the door for a quadruple in the Germans swansong season.

Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino square off against at Wembley this weekend

Klopp does not have his best side at his disposal though. The Merseysiders should expect to see talisman Mohammed Salah and Darwin Nunez return alongside Luis Diaz as well as Andy Robertson, Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate in defence. Liverpool will be without Jell Matip, Diogo Jota, Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones which significantly weakens their case. This clash couldn’t have come at a better time for Chelsea either. Mauricio Pochettino’s side are unbeaten in three with wins over Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and a draw at the Etihad. Recent history suggests this will be a game settled in the finest of margins and I am inclined to agree which is why a stalemate is the prediction. Score prediction: Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool (Sky Bet odds: 15/2)