Luke Shaw

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw sidelined for ‘a few months’

By Sporting Life
09:56 · THU February 22, 2024

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw is expected to be sidelined for “a few months” due to a muscle injury.

Shaw had to come off just before half time in Sunday’s 2-1 victory at Luton, a match for which he had been a doubt.

The 28-year-old left-back had previously been substituted at the break in the 2-1 win at Aston Villa a week earlier in what boss Erik ten Hag said was a precautionary move.

A statement from United on Wednesday evening said: “Luke Shaw has sustained a muscle injury and will be out for an extended period.

“Further assessment is still required to determine the severity but we expect him to be absent for a few months.”

Shaw, who has made just 15 appearances in all competitions in an injury-interrupted season, had only returned to action in January after a month out.

His latest setback – a worry for England boss Gareth Southgate ahead of this summer’s Euros in Germany – comes with fellow United left-back Tyrell Malacia also sidelined and with the club in January having opted to cut short Sergio Reguilon’s loan from Tottenham.

