Conor Bradley Liverpool

Liverpool 4-1 Chelsea: Reds dominate at Anfield to stay top of the table

By Jake Osgathorpe
22:23 · WED January 31, 2024

Liverpool remain at the top of the Premier League table after an emphatic 4-1 win over Chelsea on Wednesday.

The Reds were dominant throughout the Anfield clash, and took the lead through Diogo Jota after 23 minutes, with youngster Conor Bradley providing the assist.

Bradley then went from provider to scorer, netting his sides' second after 39 minutes.

Liverpool could have made it three before the break, but Darwin Nunez missed from the penalty spot, meaning the Reds were only two goals to the good at half-time despite their dominance.

They started the second half well though, and after 65 minutes they did extend their lead. Bradley provided another assist from right-back, this time setting up Dominik Szoboszlai.

Liverpool vs Chelsea

Christopher Nkunku got one back for an underwhelming Chelsea team on 71 minutes, before Luis Diaz capped off the evening for the hosts by netting a fourth.

Liverpool stay top, five points clear of Manchester City, with Jurgen Klopp's men travelling to the Emirates to face third placed Arsenal at the weekend.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, Manchester City beat Burnley 3-1 thanks to a Julian Alvarez brace and a goal from Rodri, and Tottenham came from behind to beat Brentford 3-2.

Spurs were 1-0 down at the break but blew the Bees away within eight second half minutes, netting three times between the 48th and 56th minute, moving up to fourth with the win.

FOOTBALL TIPS