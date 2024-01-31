Liverpool 4-1 Chelsea: Reds dominate at Anfield to stay top of the table

Liverpool remain at the top of the Premier League table after an emphatic 4-1 win over Chelsea on Wednesday. The Reds were dominant throughout the Anfield clash, and took the lead through Diogo Jota after 23 minutes, with youngster Conor Bradley providing the assist. Bradley then went from provider to scorer, netting his sides' second after 39 minutes.

A MOMENT HE WILL 𝐍𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐑 FORGET 😱



Liverpool academy graduate Conor Bradley scores a screamer at Anfield to double their lead against Chelsea 🙌 pic.twitter.com/4JJDLPLE13 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 31, 2024

Liverpool could have made it three before the break, but Darwin Nunez missed from the penalty spot, meaning the Reds were only two goals to the good at half-time despite their dominance. They started the second half well though, and after 65 minutes they did extend their lead. Bradley provided another assist from right-back, this time setting up Dominik Szoboszlai.