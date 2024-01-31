Super 6 predictions and correct score tips: Eagles over Seagulls

For every round of Super 6, Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ) uses expected goals (xG) data to assess the match-ups and make his correct score predictions.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR SEASON-LONG LEAGUE Round 34 predictions Newcastle 3-1 Luton

Brighton 1-2 Crystal Palace

Burnley 1-1 Fulham

Sheff Utd 1-3 Aston Villa

Man Utd vs West Ham*

Arsenal vs Liverpool* *Will follow on Friday CLICK HERE to add these selections to your Sky Bet betslip

Eagles over Seagulls Brighton vs Crystal Palace

Saturday, 15:00 GMT These are the games Brighton struggle with, games against teams who don't want the ball. Over their last seven league games they have won once, drawn four and lost two, failing to beat any of Luton, Wolves, West Ham, Crystal Palace or Burnley, despite averaging 67% possession against those opponents. Palace held them at Selhurst by sitting off and frustrating, and we should see similar again here, but maybe with more firepower for the Eagles, who should have Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Jordan Ayew all available. They can spring an upset. Score prediction: Brighton 1-2 Crystal Palace (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)

Geordie bounce Newcastle vs Luton

Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Newcastle sprang back into life in midweek, winning convincingly away at Aston Villa (xG: AVL 1.46 - 2.63 NEW), a performance and result that suggests they could be set for a strong second half of the season. They have been excellent at home all season long, winning eight of 11, averaging 2.62 xGF and 1.17 xGA per game. Luton also picked up a huge win in midweek, thrashing Brighton 4-0 to move out of the relegation zone. Away from home they have a W2, D2, L6 record, but have allowed a whopping 3.07 xGA per game, suggesting it'll be tough for them to get a result at St James' Park. Score prediction: Newcastle 3-1 Luton (Sky Bet odds: 9/1)

Tight at Turf Burnley vs Fulham

Saturday, 15:00 GMT Yes, Burnley's home form is bad (W1 D1 L9), but they have faced a tough schedule at Turf Moor, hosting seven of the current top 10 - all of which ended in defeat. Against bottom half teams they have W1, D1 and L2, but overall have shown signs of improvement of late. Fulham have collected just six points away this season (W1, D3, L7), struggling to create (0.85 xGF per game) while looking vulnerable at the back (2.28 xGA per game), so this looks a decent opportunity for the Clarets to pick up a point. Score prediction: Burnley 1-1 Fulham ( Sky Bet odds: 11/2 )

A Villa reaction Sheffield United vs Aston Villa

Sky Sports: Saturday, 17:30 GMT

Villa's form has been worrying of late, with performances dipping, but this game could provide them with a great chance of a bounce-back win. Sheffield United have started throwing the kitchen sink under Chris Wilder, which has led to them looking more dangerous in attack but even more vulnerable at the back. Goals have flown of late as a result, five in defeat at Crystal Palace, four in a home draw against a depleted West Ham, five in a home defeat to Luton, so if this game follows suit, the side with the more quality in attack - Villa - should outscore their hosts. Score prediction: Sheffield United 1-3 Aston Villa (Sky Bet odds: 10/1)

Get live xG shot maps now in our football scores centre

Manchester United vs West Ham Sky Sports: Sunday, 14:00 GMT Will appear here... Score prediction: Manchester United vs West Ham (Sky Bet odds: TBC)