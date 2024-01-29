Super 6 predictions and correct score tips: Reds to roll

For every round of Super 6, Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ) uses expected goals (xG) data to assess the match-ups and make his correct score predictions.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR SEASON-LONG LEAGUE Round 33 predictions N Forest 1-2 Arsenal

Fulham 1-2 Everton

Aston Villa 2-1 Newcastle

Man City 3-0 Burnley

Tottenham 3-1 Brentford

Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea CLICK HERE to add these selections to your Sky Bet betslip

Reds are rolling Liverpool vs Chelsea

TNT Sports 1: Wednesday, 20:15 GMT League leaders Liverpool have been excellent of late, managing superbly with key players missing. Their attack is clicking in the absence of Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, while they continue to look solid defensively. This is a stiff test, but the Reds' should have more than enough at Anfield to get three points. They have won eight of an unbeaten 10 in the league at home, averaging 2.90 xGF and 0.96 xGA per game. Chelsea meanwhile have stuttered on their travels this term, winning just four and losing five of 10, averaging 1.86 xGF and 1.75 xGA per game. That latter figure highlighting their defensive frailties which the Reds can expose. Score prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea (Sky Bet odds: 10/1)

Toffees to bounce back Aston Villa vs Newcastle

TNT Sports 1: Tuesday, 20:15 GMT

Aston Villa's league form has stalled somewhat, winning just one of their last four despite playing three of the current bottom four. They remain as the best home team in the league, winning nine of an unbeaten 10 and averaging 2.27 xGF and 0.98 xGA per game, so it's hard to back against them here. Especially as Newcastle have been tragic away from home this term. One win and seven defeats in 10 on the road is a shocking return, as is their underlying process (1.61 xGF, 2.36 xGA per game). Their poor run of form could continue here. Score prediction: Aston Villa 2-1 Newcastle (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)

Spurs to sting the Bees Tottenham vs Brentford

TNT Sports 2: Wednesday, 19:30 GMT Tottenham are a tricky team to nail down at the minute. They are clearly a good and dangerous side, but the fact they are missing their starting midfield adds huge question marks. Defensively they remain vulnerable, and the visiting Bees could probably find some joy here.

Thomas Frank's side snapped a five league game losing streak last time out against Nottingham Forest, with Ivan Toney's return sparking them into life. Toney alone makes Brentford dangerous, and they should hit the net, but their defensive frailties and thin squad may be too much to overcome. Score prediction: Tottenham 3-1 Brentford (Sky Bet odds: 10/1)

Toffees to bounce back Fulham vs Everton

Tuesday, 19:30 GMT Fulham continue to be an enigma; you think you've figured them out and then they drop a poor performance. At home they have been steady-ish - barring a 2-0 loss to Burnley - that the only time they've failed to win at Craven Cottage in the last five league games, a run which includes a win over Arsenal. After five wins in six league games, Everton are winless in four, though they have played three of the current top four in that run. They have done their best work away from home this season though, winning five of 10, but have a W4 D1 record away at teams in 12th and below, which bodes well ahead of a trip to the team in 13th place. Score prediction: Fulham 1-2 Everton (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)

Get live xG shot maps now in our football scores centre

Gunners to edge to win Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal

TNT Sports 2: Tuesday, 19:30 GMT Arsenal got back to winning ways in emphatic fashion last time out, and that could be just the tonic to propel them to another win at the County Ground. The Gunners created plenty against Palace, but more importantly, they took their chances, something that has been an ongoing issue.

Nottingham Forest were well beaten by Brentford in their last league outing, and were held by Bristol City in the cup at the weekend. They continue to be hit by absentees, most of which are at AFCON, but under Nuno they have been defensively vulnerable, allowing 1.84 xGA per league game, and could again get exposed here. Score prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-2 Arsenal (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)