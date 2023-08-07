Super 6 predictions and correct score tips: Liverpool to roar out of the blocks at Chelsea

Super 6 is back for another season and so is our resident expert Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ) with a brand new column packed with xG-led insight and the chance to win cash prizes by pitting your wits directly against him. Once a month the weekly top scorer in an especially created SPORTING LIFE LEAGUE will win £250, with £125 for the runner-up, £75 for third, £30 for fourth and £20 for fifth. If Jake tops the charts, the money rolls over to the following month. Our first prize giveaway will take place across the weekend of September 16 following the opening international break of the season, and all you need to do is visit that week's column to find the NEW LEAGUE CODE and join for your chance to win the money. For now, let's get cracking with round one.

Round one predictions Brighton 4-1 Luton

Everton 1-0 Fulham

Bournemouth 1-0 West Ham

Newcastle 2-1 Aston Villa

Brentford 2-2 Tottenham

Chelsea 1-3 Liverpool

Opening weekends are always tricky to assess. Whether that be from a pure predictions perspective, or from a betting one, with plenty of change afoot at every club, and no new-season data or competitive fixtures to glean any insight from. Last season's data can be used to good effect most of the time, especially with teams who have a fair bit of continuity. That brings us nicely to the marquee match-up of the weekend which comes at Stamford Bridge. Poch needs time: Chelsea 1-3 Liverpool CHELSEA once again have a new manager, and more new players. They take on LIVERPOOL, who have the same manager and mostly the same group of players.

A bounce-back campaign can be expected for Klopp's men then and while I think Chelsea will be a dangerous opponent as the season progresses, this could be a great time for Liverpool to play the Blues away from home. Mauricio Pochettino brings in a completely new style of play, another haul of new signings and a host of injuries to this opening game, so there will likely be some early teething issues, as well as personnel. Wesley Fofana and Christopher Nkunku are long-term absentees, while Benoit Badiashile and Noni Madueke are both doubts. I've had this down as a Liverpool win all week long, it's just a case of what score to go with. I settled on a 3-1 away win with the Reds finding it easy to breach the Blues' backline.

Seagulls too good: Brighton 4-1 Luton Another game that wasn't difficult to predict and was more about the scoreline was BRIGHTON beating Luton. The Seagulls were exceptional after Roberto De Zerbi took charge and while they have lost a few key players (Mac Allister and Caicedo), we know we can rely on Brighton replacing them shrewdly.

They are here to stay, and while I think Championship play-off winners Luton will be more competitive than many believe, this is a real baptism of fire. A clash of styles that is unlikely to suit the Hatters, I expect a comfortable home win, though the underdogs can get on the scoresheet. After all, De Zerbi's side ranked mid-table on defensive metrics after he took charge, and kept just nine clean sheets in his 32 games.

Hosts to edge it: Everton 1-0 Fulham, Bournemouth 1-0 West Ham I expect two narrow home wins for EVERTON over FULHAM and BOURNEMOUTH against WEST HAM. The Toffees have plenty of continuity heading into the new campaign and impressed in a tough home schedule after Sean Dyche took over, going W4-D1-L4 despite playing seven top-half teams in that span, posting a marginally positive xG process (1.45 xGF and 1.44 xGA per game), meaning they have to be respected at Goodison Park. Fulham have had a turbulent summer with Aleksandar Mitrovic wanting out and manager Marco Silva being tempted by a Saudi offer, while their star player last season Joao Palhinha is injured and will not feature in this game.

Add in the fact they were the worst defensive team in the league last term (1.88 xGA per game) and they appear to be a team to oppose early on in the campaign. West Ham have had an equally troubling summer, with Declan Rice leaving and David Moyes at logger-heads with the board and director of football. They travel to a Bournemouth side I think could be a surprise package this season under Andoni Iraola, and the Cherries have conducted some smart business in the window.

The trickiest two: Newcastle 2-1 Villa, Brentford 2-2 Spurs The final two games were trickier to decipher. I seem to be out on my own in the thought that NEWCASTLE can go close to replicating last season's fourth-placed finish, while not quite buying into the ASTON VILLA top-six-hype, so I have to take the Magpies to beat the Villans on opening weekend, going for 2-1.