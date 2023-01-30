Everton have announced the appointment of former Burnley boss Sean Dyche as their new manager to replace Frank Lampard.

Lampard was sacked last Monday after a run of nine defeats in 12 Premier League matches and Dyche has taken over after signing a two-and-a-half-year contract at Goodison Park. Former Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa was in the running to become Everton’s eighth permanent manager in just under seven years but, following extended negotiations, it became apparent the Argentinian’s proposals did not match those of the club’s.

Premier League to stay up odds (via Sky Bet) Leicester - 1/6

Leeds - 1/5

Nottingham Forest - 2/7

Wolves - 2/7

Everton - 11/10

Southampton - 11/10

Bournemouth - 5/2 Odds correct at 1515 (30/01/23)

'Dyche a smart appointment' - Analysis Sporting Life football journalist Tom Carnduff While manager of Burnley, Sean Dyche managed to get the Clarets consistently punching above their weight, starting with promotion to the top flight, and then consolidating impressively. In six Premier League seasons, they finished in the top-half twice, with a Europa League appearance secured in 2018 thanks to the club's highest league finish since 1974.

4️⃣ 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬: Why Sean Dyche is a good fit for Everton



👇 #EFC | #EvertonFC pic.twitter.com/NH0AYyLPr3 — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) January 30, 2023

And that was all while being unable to compete with the majority of the league financially. He spent ten years at Burnley, and the signings of Chris Wood and Ben Gibson for 15-million-pound fees remain the club’s record transfers. For context, that’s lower than all 20 of the Premier League’s current clubs. Even though they were often a name mentioned early in any relegation talk, Dyche’s Burnley always boasted a defence that was at least mid-table according to the underlying numbers.