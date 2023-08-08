Christopher Nkunku: Chelsea striker out for four months with knee injury

Christopher Nkunku is set for an “extended period” out after the Chelsea summer signing underwent knee surgery.

The France striker - who joined from RB Leipzig for £52m in June - was injured in a pre-season draw against Borussia Dortmund.

The Blues have not confirmed how long he will be out for but it is reported he is unlikely to play again until December.

“Nkunku has sustained a knee injury which will rule the forward out for an extended period,” Chelsea said in a short statement.

“The 25-year-old has undergone an operation and will now begin a rehabilitation programme with the club’s medical department.”