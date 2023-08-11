Moises Caicedo: Liverpool 'agree' £110m British record transfer fee for Brighton midfielder

Liverpool have agreed a British record transfer fee of £110million for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, according to reports.

The Reds have reportedly gazumped Chelsea's bid to take the 21-year-old Ecuadorian to Stamford Bridge.

The reported fee would eclipse the previous British record fee of £107m that Chelsea paid for Enzo Fernandez in January.

It continues an intriguing transfer war between the two clubs, who meet on the Premier League's opening weekend on Sunday.

Previously, the Blues are said to have outbid Liverpool for another midfield target, Southampton's Romeo Lavia, although no deal has yet been struck by either club.

Caicedo has been a target for Chelsea all summer but Brighton have held firm in their valuation.

Now the Reds appear to have stepped to complete their midfield rebuild following the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Arabia.

Should he complete the move, Caicedo will be reunited with Alexis Mac Allister, the Argentinian World Cup winner who left the Seagulls for Anfield in June.

It would also represent another massive profit for Brighton, who signed Caicedo from Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle for £4m in 2021.