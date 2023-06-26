Saudi Pro League confirmed transfers: Major signings made in 2023 summer window

The summer transfer window is already underway and one league could be the busiest of them all.

In early June, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) took control of four teams in the Saudi Pro League. Those being the founding members - Al Ahli, Al Ittihad, Al Hilal and Al Nassr. Since then, some big-money moves have already taken place with more to follow before the season gets underway. Cristiano Ronaldo joining Al Nassr in January was the first significant arrival for the league. It's very likely that he will be lining up alongside and against other major names from the European game in the coming months.

Who has already signed in the Saudi Pro League? While the rumours continue to fly around social media, a few high-profile players have already made the switch to Saudi Arabia. We've already mentioned Ronaldo above, while attempts to lure across Lionel Messi proved to be unsuccessful - he instead opted for MLS outfit Inter Miami. The PIF have taken control of four of the clubs, but another four are also seeing their ownership structure changing with investment from elsewhere. That should lead to further signings being made. Who are the high-profile players to have made the switch this summer? Karim Benzema Club: Al-Ittihad The first major player to make the move in the summer window, Karim Benzema put pen to paper on a deal with Nuno Espirito Santo's champions Al-Ittihad. The 35-year-old departed Real Madrid after 14 years, winning the Champions League five times as part of a trophy-laden spell in the Spanish capital.

Karim Benzema is unveiled at Al-Ittihad's stadium in Jeddah

N’Golo Kante Club: Al-Ittihad Joining Benzema at Al-Ittihad is N'Golo Kante, who joins the Jeddah-based club on a free transfer from Chelsea. The France international midfielder won the Premier League and Champions League during his time at Stamford Bridge, while also being a key part of Leicester's remarkable rise to the title in 2016. Ruben Neves Club: Al-Hilal Barcelona had long been linked with a move for Ruben Neves, but signing for Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal in a deal worth £47million came as a significant boost to Wolves' transfer budget. Neves established himself as a modern day legend at Molineux, scoring 30 goals in 253 appearances across six seasons at the club.

Kalidou Koulibaly Club: Al-Hilal Another player to leave Stamford Bridge for the top-flight of Saudi Arabian football, defender Kalidou Koulibaly joined Al-Hilal in late June. He would depart less than a year after signing for Chelsea with others expected to join him. Koulibaly made 32 appearances during his time at the club. Who are the rumoured signings in the Saudi Pro League? As expected, a number of others players have been linked with a switch to Saudi Arabia. Further exits from Chelsea are likely and they could happen before the end of June. Winger Hakim Ziyech has been linked with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, while goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is set to become Al-Ahli's first major signing as he is in for a medical at the club.

Hakim Ziyech could also be on the move