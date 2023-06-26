Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Royal Ascot
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Karim Benzema has joined Al-Ittihad

Saudi Pro League confirmed transfers: Major signings made in 2023 summer window

By Tom Carnduff
10:40 · MON June 26, 2023

The summer transfer window is already underway and one league could be the busiest of them all.

In early June, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) took control of four teams in the Saudi Pro League. Those being the founding members - Al Ahli, Al Ittihad, Al Hilal and Al Nassr.

Since then, some big-money moves have already taken place with more to follow before the season gets underway.

Cristiano Ronaldo joining Al Nassr in January was the first significant arrival for the league. It's very likely that he will be lining up alongside and against other major names from the European game in the coming months.

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=681&dcmp=SL_ACQ_BXG30

Who has already signed in the Saudi Pro League?

While the rumours continue to fly around social media, a few high-profile players have already made the switch to Saudi Arabia.

We've already mentioned Ronaldo above, while attempts to lure across Lionel Messi proved to be unsuccessful - he instead opted for MLS outfit Inter Miami.

The PIF have taken control of four of the clubs, but another four are also seeing their ownership structure changing with investment from elsewhere. That should lead to further signings being made.

Who are the high-profile players to have made the switch this summer?

Karim Benzema

  • Club: Al-Ittihad

The first major player to make the move in the summer window, Karim Benzema put pen to paper on a deal with Nuno Espirito Santo's champions Al-Ittihad.

The 35-year-old departed Real Madrid after 14 years, winning the Champions League five times as part of a trophy-laden spell in the Spanish capital.

Karim Benzema is unveiled at Al-Ittihad's stadium in Jeddah
Karim Benzema is unveiled at Al-Ittihad's stadium in Jeddah

N’Golo Kante

  • Club: Al-Ittihad

Joining Benzema at Al-Ittihad is N'Golo Kante, who joins the Jeddah-based club on a free transfer from Chelsea.

The France international midfielder won the Premier League and Champions League during his time at Stamford Bridge, while also being a key part of Leicester's remarkable rise to the title in 2016.

Ruben Neves

  • Club: Al-Hilal

Barcelona had long been linked with a move for Ruben Neves, but signing for Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal in a deal worth £47million came as a significant boost to Wolves' transfer budget.

Neves established himself as a modern day legend at Molineux, scoring 30 goals in 253 appearances across six seasons at the club.

Kalidou Koulibaly

  • Club: Al-Hilal

Another player to leave Stamford Bridge for the top-flight of Saudi Arabian football, defender Kalidou Koulibaly joined Al-Hilal in late June.

He would depart less than a year after signing for Chelsea with others expected to join him. Koulibaly made 32 appearances during his time at the club.

Who are the rumoured signings in the Saudi Pro League?

As expected, a number of others players have been linked with a switch to Saudi Arabia.

Further exits from Chelsea are likely and they could happen before the end of June.

Winger Hakim Ziyech has been linked with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, while goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is set to become Al-Ahli's first major signing as he is in for a medical at the club.

Hakim Ziyech
Hakim Ziyech could also be on the move

Another potential ex-Premier League player to move is Roberto Firmino, who will officially become a free agent when his contract with Liverpool expires on July 1.

Al-Ahli are reported to be in discussions with the striker and they are awaiting his final decision, although some journalists are saying that a medical has already been booked in.

Elsewhere, Al-Nassr are also 'confident' of securing a deal for Inter and Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozović.

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann and Marseille's Alexis Sanchez are among a number of other names to be in the frame for a move.

The latest done deals from the summer transfer window

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS