Harry Kane: Tottenham reportedly accept £86m bid from Bayern Munich for England captain

Tottenham have reportedly accepted a bid of £86m from Bayern Munich for England striker Harry Kane. Reports in Germany suggest the two clubs reached an agreement on Wednesday after weeks of negotiations. Spurs had turned down several previous offers from Bayern but both clubs were keen to resolve the issue one way or the other before the start of the new Premier League season this weekend. The fee could reportedly raise to £95m with add-ons.

