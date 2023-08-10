Harry Kane: Tottenham reportedly accept £86m bid from Bayern Munich for England captain

Tottenham have reportedly accepted a bid of £86m from Bayern Munich for England striker Harry Kane.
Reports in Germany suggest the two clubs reached an agreement on Wednesday after weeks of negotiations.
Spurs had turned down several previous offers from Bayern but both clubs were keen to resolve the issue one way or the other before the start of the new Premier League season this weekend.
The fee could reportedly raise to £95m with add-ons.
Kane, 30, has been the subject of speculation all summer with just a year remaining on his Tottenham contract and having given no indication he would sign fresh terms.
That impasse has apparently twisted Spurs' arm as they risk losing their talisman for nothing next summer.
Reports several weeks suggested Kane had already agreed personal terms with Bayern in the event of a move being agreed but he must now decide whether to cut ties with his boyhood club and finalise the switch.
