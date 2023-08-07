Bayern Munich have seen their latest bid for striker Harry Kane rejected by Tottenham. Reports emerged that the two clubs held talks in London last week, although they were believed to previously be £25million apart in their valuation of the Premier League club's all-time top goalscorer. The Athletic claims that the most recent approach from the Bundesliga champions to land the England captain has been unsuccessful, despite improved terms on offer.

Even with the transfer talk in the background, Kane netted four in a 5-1 hammering of Shakhtar in north London on Sunday as Spurs continued their pre-season campaign. Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou insisted that only one transfer deadline counts in his media comments after the game - aiming a thinly-veiled dig at Bayern's public pursuit. “We know there’s one deadline and that’s the end of the transfer window,” he said.