Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane

Tottenham turn down Bayern Munich's latest offer for Harry Kane

By Tom Carnduff
14:23 · MON August 07, 2023

Bayern Munich have seen their latest bid for striker Harry Kane rejected by Tottenham.

Reports emerged that the two clubs held talks in London last week, although they were believed to previously be £25million apart in their valuation of the Premier League club's all-time top goalscorer.

The Athletic claims that the most recent approach from the Bundesliga champions to land the England captain has been unsuccessful, despite improved terms on offer.

Harry Kane's 22/23 Premier League stats

Even with the transfer talk in the background, Kane netted four in a 5-1 hammering of Shakhtar in north London on Sunday as Spurs continued their pre-season campaign.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou insisted that only one transfer deadline counts in his media comments after the game - aiming a thinly-veiled dig at Bayern's public pursuit.

“We know there’s one deadline and that’s the end of the transfer window,” he said.

Erling Haaland v Harry Kane

“Beyond that, I’m in open dialogue with Harry and with the club on a regular basis. I’ve said to them that if the status quo changes then inform me.

“I don’t need to know about the comings and goings in between. I just want to deal with what’s in front of me because, irrespective of the outcome of that, I’m building a team here. I can’t wait (around) for a decision either way to get going.

“We don’t have the time or the luxury to do that. I’m working with what’s in front of me. You saw today that Harry certainly is invested in what we’re doing and we’ll keep on doing that unless something changes.”

