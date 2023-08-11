Transfer rumours and football gossip: Thiago Alcantara, Harry Maguire, Eden Hazard, Eberechi Eze

The latest rumours and gossip from Friday's back pages including reports of another Liverpool midfielder set for a switch to Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabian football's raid on Liverpool's midfield is reportedly set to continue with Al-Ahli offering the Reds €12m (£10.4m) for Thiago Alcantara to follow Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino to the Pro League. (Daily Mail)
Arsenal are reportedly ready to offer Takehiro Tomiyasu and Folarin Balogun to Inter Milan in exchange for Italy midfielder Nicolo Barella. (Daily Mirror)
Eden Hazard could be set to follow Lionel Messi to the MLS just months after he reportedly turned down a move to Inter Miami. (Sun)
Tottenham are monitoring Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze and remain open to further strengthening Ange Postecoglou's squad. (Daily Mail)
Harry Maguire has been given a £6m pay-off to leave Manchester United. (Sun)
However, West Ham are still waiting on Maguire to decide if he wants to leave Manchester United after a £30m fee was agreed between the clubs. (Daily Mail)
The Red Devils are seeking a new centre-back amid Maguire's impending departure - but Jonny Evans is uncertain about staying at the club for the new season. (Daily Star)
Manchester United goalkeeper Matej Kovar is on the verge of a £7.8m move to Bayer Leverkusen. (Daily Star)
Chelsea defender Lewis Hall will spend next season on loan at Crystal Palace after agreeing a new contract at Stamford Bridge which could run until 2030. (Evening Standard)
Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has reiterated the Serie A champions' intention to keep top scorer Victor Osimhen. (Daily Record)
