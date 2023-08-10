Transfer rumours and football gossip: Moises Caicedo, Gabri Veiga, Benjamin Pavard, Marc Guehi

The latest rumours and gossip from Thursday's back pages, including reports that Brighton are holding out for £90m for Chelsea target Moises Caicedo.

Chelsea have made progress in talks to sign midfielder Moises Caicedo but Brighton are now holding the London club to a demand of £90m basic fee. (Independent) The Blues are also interested in Celta Vigo's rising midfield star Gabri Veiga but will face competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal and Liverpool as well as Serie A champions Napoli. (Daily Star) Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba, Jean Clair Todibo of Nice, Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard, and Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi make up Manchester United's four-man shortlist to replace West Ham-bound defender Harry Maguire. (Mail) But the Red Devils are facing stiff competition for Fiorentina and Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, with Atletico Madrid thought to be his preferred destination. (Daily Star)