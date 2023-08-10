Transfer rumours and football gossip: Moises Caicedo, Gabri Veiga, Benjamin Pavard, Marc Guehi

The latest rumours and gossip from Thursday's back pages, including reports that Brighton are holding out for £90m for Chelsea target Moises Caicedo.
Chelsea have made progress in talks to sign midfielder Moises Caicedo but Brighton are now holding the London club to a demand of £90m basic fee. (Independent)
The Blues are also interested in Celta Vigo's rising midfield star Gabri Veiga but will face competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal and Liverpool as well as Serie A champions Napoli. (Daily Star)
Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba, Jean Clair Todibo of Nice, Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard, and Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi make up Manchester United's four-man shortlist to replace West Ham-bound defender Harry Maguire. (Mail)
But the Red Devils are facing stiff competition for Fiorentina and Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, with Atletico Madrid thought to be his preferred destination. (Daily Star)
West Ham and Monaco are emerging as the main competitors for Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun as they are currently the only two clubs capable of meeting the Gunners' £40m-plus asking price. (Independent)
Sadio Mane has revealed former Liverpool team-mates Roberto Firmino and Fabinho helped persuade him to make the move to Saudi Arabia from Bayern Munich. (Mirror)
Another former Reds man, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, has agreed a shock transfer to Turkish side Besiktas. (Sun)
Leeds United winger Willy Gnonto was left out of their line-up to face Shrewsbury Town in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night as he seeks a move away from Elland Road. (Mail)
Brendan Rodgers has confirmed Swedish defender Carl Starfelt's departure from Celtic is imminent. (Scottish Sun)
Leicester City and Australia centre-back Harry Souttar is believed to have interest from Rangers as Michael Beale looks to take his rebuild into double figures. (Daily Record)
But Scott Wright's Rangers exit is on hold and the winger won't be moving to Turkey. (Scottish Sun)
Dundee want to offer Sean Goss a return to the Premiership - as Tony Docherty looks to beef up his midfield options. (Daily Record)
