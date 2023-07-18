Sporting Life
Caicedo

Chelsea's bid for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo rejected

By Sporting Life
13:01 · TUE July 18, 2023

Chelsea's £70m bid for Moises Caicedo has been rejected by Brighton.

It is being reported that the Seagulls Brighton value Caicedo, who was signed from Ecuadorian club Independiente del Valle for £4.5m in 2021, in the same bracket as Arsenal's new record-signing Declan Rice and will look to get in the region of £100m for him.

The Blues are currently considering whether to go back with a second bid as talks between the clubs continue.

Personal terms aren't an issue according to reports, and Chelsea have reiterated that they have interest in other midfield players.

