Not since Diego Maradona led the Naples club to a maiden Serie A triumph in 1987 and a second three years later have they been crowned champions of Italy.

It has been an inevitability for months such has Napoli's dominance been and they needed only a point to secure the title with five games to spare.

But after Sandi Lovric had put Udinese ahead it was left to star man Victor Osimhen to score in the second half to spark wild celebrations.

