Transfer rumours and football gossip: Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, David Raya, Kyle Walker

The latest rumours and gossip from Wednesday's back pages, including reports of Tottenham being resigned to losing Harry Kane this summer.
Tottenham are reportedly increasingly resigned to losing striker Harry Kane this summer with Bayern Munich willing to raise their offer to £94.5m for his services. (The Times)
Manchester United's latest signing Rasmus Hojlund is reportedly nursing a back injury which could limit his minutes at the start of the season. (Daily Mail)
Despite interest from elite sides across Europe, Premier League champions Manchester City are reportedly positive about both Kyle Walker and Bernardo Silva staying at the Etihad. (The Independent)
Arsenal and Brentford have reportedly reached an agreement for the transfer of David Raya, with the Gunners set to pay a £30m fee for the Spaniard. (Daily Telegraph)
Chelsea are locked in negotiations with Juventus over a swap deal transfer for Dusan Vlahovic, sending Romelu Lukaku the other way, however, the Turin giants are reportedly demanding an extra £34.5m. (Daily Mirror)
Al-Ettifaq boss Steven Gerrard has denied any reported interest from the club in Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. (Daily Mail)
Arsenal's pursuit of Barcelona star Ansu Fati has been halted, with the Catalan giants reportedly rejecting a 'very tempting offer' from Mikel Arteta's side. (Daily Star)
Manchester United reportedly intend to open talks with defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka over a new contract, after a marked improvement in his performances under Ten Hag. (Daily Mail)
Serie A champions Napoli have reportedly emerged as the latest club with serious interest in Celta Vigo starlet Gabri Veiga. (Daily Star)
Watford are reportedly working on an ambitious move to snatch Nigeria U20 star Daniel Daga from the radar of Europe's elite. (Daily Telegraph)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.