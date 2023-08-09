Transfer rumours and football gossip: Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, David Raya, Kyle Walker

Tottenham are reportedly increasingly resigned to losing striker Harry Kane this summer with Bayern Munich willing to raise their offer to £94.5m for his services. (The Times)

Manchester United's latest signing Rasmus Hojlund is reportedly nursing a back injury which could limit his minutes at the start of the season. (Daily Mail)

Despite interest from elite sides across Europe, Premier League champions Manchester City are reportedly positive about both Kyle Walker and Bernardo Silva staying at the Etihad. (The Independent)

Arsenal and Brentford have reportedly reached an agreement for the transfer of David Raya, with the Gunners set to pay a £30m fee for the Spaniard. (Daily Telegraph)