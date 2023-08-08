Transfer rumours and football gossip: Neymar, Harry Kane, Sander Berge

Neymar has told Paris Saint-Germain he wants to leave the club and PSG would accept in the region of £60m-£70m for the 31-year-old (The Mirror).
Chelsea are in talks to sign the Brazilian, the forward has attracted interest from several clubs this summer (The Sun).
If Bayern fail to meet Tottenham’s valuation of Harry Kane by the end of the week, the striker will call time on a potential move this summer (Daily Telegraph).
According to reports, the German champions are considering making a fourth bid after having an £86m offer rejected (The Times).
After failing to make a signing all summer, David Moyes' future at West Ham is uncertain (Daily Telegraph).
The Hammers are close to making their first deal though after agreeing a fee of £34m for Ajax defensive midfielder Edson Álvarez (The Times).
Manchester United may join Chelsea in a bid to sign Leeds star Tyler Adams (The Mirror).
Erik ten Hag is also looking to offload Dean Henderson, Fred, Eric Bailly, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire before the summer transfer window shuts (The Mirror).
In an attempt to force through a move to Chelsea, Moises Caicedo did not report for Brighton training on Monday but the club expect him to be available for their Premier League opener at home to Luton on Saturday (The Times).
Chelsea want to land at least four more players for manager Mauricio Pochettino before the window closes (Daily Mail).
Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge is reportedly in talks with Burnley over a £12m move. The 25-year-old only has one year left on his contract and is unwilling to sign an extension (Daily Telegraph).
Nottingham Forest are among those to have approached Kasper Schmeichel about a return to England from Nice (Daily Mail).
Matt Turner is set to be in goal for Nottingham Forest against his old Arsenal team-mates on the opening day of the season with the 29-year-old USA international expected to complete his £7m move imminently (The Sun).
Despite interest from Turkish giants Fenerbahce, Jorginho is reportedly keen to fight for his place at Arsenal (Daily Telegraph).
