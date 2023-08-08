Transfer rumours and football gossip: Neymar, Harry Kane, Sander Berge

Neymar has told Paris Saint-Germain he wants to leave the club and PSG would accept in the region of £60m-£70m for the 31-year-old (The Mirror).

Chelsea are in talks to sign the Brazilian, the forward has attracted interest from several clubs this summer (The Sun).

If Bayern fail to meet Tottenham’s valuation of Harry Kane by the end of the week, the striker will call time on a potential move this summer (Daily Telegraph).

According to reports, the German champions are considering making a fourth bid after having an £86m offer rejected (The Times).

After failing to make a signing all summer, David Moyes' future at West Ham is uncertain (Daily Telegraph).

The Hammers are close to making their first deal though after agreeing a fee of £34m for Ajax defensive midfielder Edson Álvarez (The Times).