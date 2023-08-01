Premier League manager sack race odds and preview

Premier League betting tips: Sack Race 1.5pts David Moyes to be next Premier League manager to leave at 6/1 (PaddyPower, Betfair Sportsbook, Boylesports) 1pt Steve Cooper to be next Premier League manager to leave at 11/1 (SkyBet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Cutting down a shortlist is an integral part of betting in any good contest. Thankfully, in the case of the Premier League sack race for the 2023/24 season, a fair few names can be ignored as early contenders to be ousted from their job. After a 2022/23 campaign that featured 14 departures, by far the most in-season changes in the Premier League era, things seem a little calmer heading into this new season. The 'Big Six' appear to have settled leaders for the first time in a long time, and it will take a lot for teams such as Newcastle, Brighton, Aston Villa and Brentford, all top-half finishers last term, to make a change. Even a good number of apparent relegation candidates seem content. Burnley's Vincent Kompany and Luton's Rob Edwards should have enough backing to stay out of the hot seat for long enough, while the same could be said about Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola and Everton's Sean Dyche.

Only a few names remain and it's easy to see why Julen Lopetegui has been inserted as favourite in the market. Voicing concerns at his club for their business in the transfer market, he has a tough job on his hands with a Wolves team that might well struggle again this season. The 2/1 on offer is too short, however. As is the price for Paul Heckingbottom to be first out of the door. It's questionable whether he is good enough to lead a team at this level, but I'll take a chance on Sheffield United being patient and understanding they aren't anything but a relegation favourite for the time being.

STEVE COOPER does make appeal, though. CLICK HERE to back Steve Cooper to be the next Premier League manager to leave with Sky Bet At 10/1, Nottingham Forest's manager appeared to be walking a weekly tightrope last season, seemingly working for an owner that is itching to get rid of him. Cooper kept the storied club up under huge pressure in 2022/23, but they look set to be near the bottom again and a difficult start to the season can put him in immediate danger. Forest travel to Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City before the first international break in early October. They'll likely be vulnerable to heavy defeats in each of those matches, making home games against Sheffield United and Luton of huge importance. Any miscues and Cooper will be in danger of losing his job.

Another candidate of interest is West Ham boss DAVID MOYES, available at 6/1. CLICK HERE to back David Moyes to be the next Premier League manager to leave with Sky Bet Despite winning the Europa Conference League, the Hammers struggled throughout the domestic campaign, and Moyes' position was vulnerable at some points of the season. I'm not optimistic about West Ham entering the new term. Losing Declan Rice to Arsenal and making few additions of note is hardly a great off-season for Moyes' side. Failed transfers often leads to discontent. They also face a mean opening schedule, playing Chelsea, Brighton, Manchester City, Liverpool and Newcastle in the eight games prior to the first international break, making Moyes a value play at the prices.

