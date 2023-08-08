Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay: West Ham bid for Manchester United duo

West Ham have reportedly made an offer in excess of £50m for Manchester United pair Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay.

The Hammers have been linked with the England centre-back, 30, all summer and a bid of £20m was rejected in July.

Maguire, who joined from Leicester for £80m in 2019, is out of favour at Old Trafford and was recently replaced as captain.

Scotland international McTominay, 26, has slipped further down the pecking order after the summer arrival of Mason Mount.