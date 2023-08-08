Sporting Life
Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay could be on their way to West Ham

Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay: West Ham bid for Manchester United duo

By Sporting Life
09:35 · TUE August 08, 2023

West Ham have reportedly made an offer in excess of £50m for Manchester United pair Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay.

The Hammers have been linked with the England centre-back, 30, all summer and a bid of £20m was rejected in July.

Maguire, who joined from Leicester for £80m in 2019, is out of favour at Old Trafford and was recently replaced as captain.

Scotland international McTominay, 26, has slipped further down the pecking order after the summer arrival of Mason Mount.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

