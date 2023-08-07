Transfer rumours and football gossip: James Ward-Prowse, Kaoru Mitoma, Dele Alli

Ange Postecoglou is planning to start the season with Harry Kane upfront, the England captain scored four times against Shakhtar Donetsk on Sunday (Daily Mail).

Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool all interested in taking Kylian Mbappe on loan, Paris Saint-Germain keen to offload the frontman to the Premier League this summer (The Mirror).

Southampton now face interest from Tottenham Hotspur for their captain James Ward-Prowse. The Saints have spurned the advances of West Ham this summer, holding out for their £40m evaluation (The Mirror).

After missing out on West Ham’s Gianluca Scamacca and Romelu Lukaku of Chelsea, Inter Milan have revived their interest in Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun (Daily Mail).

Aaron Ramsdale has said Arsenal’s Community Shield victory over rivals Manchester City has helped the Gunners overcome a “mental block” (The Mirror).

Crystal Palace are in talks over an initial loan deal for Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Odilon Kossounou, with an option to buy around £24m included (Daily Mail).

According to reports, Chelsea are ready to activate the release clause of Leeds midfielder Tyler Adams (Daily Mail).

Pep Guardiola will move for Kaoru Mitoma next after finally landing £77m Josko Gvardiol (The Sun).

Tosin Adarbioyo has refused a move to join Tottenham from Fulham (The Sun).

Dele Alli is still a long way off the first-team squad as he works back from injury Sean Dyche has admitted (Daily Mail).

Leicester City full-back James Justin has insisted he wants to stay with the Foxes despite relegation from the Premier League (Daily Mail).

Marco Verratti has reportedly made a U-turn on his potential move to the Saudi Pro League and will stay at PSG for a 12th season (Daily Mail).