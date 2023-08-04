Transfer rumours and football gossip: Alvaro Morata, Moises Caicedo, Kylian Mbappe

Sergio Ramos is holding out for a reunion at Inter Miami with former La Liga rival Lionel Messi, delaying talks with Saudi Arabian clubs (The Sun).

PSG are targeting Goncalo Ramos should they lose Kylian Mbappe this summer (The Sun).

Arsenal have made their first official bid for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya amid reports that personal terms have already been agreed (The Sun).

Chelsea will make another effort to sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo with an offer expected to be around £90m (The Sun).

If Juventus’ are unable to tempt Romelu Lukaku, the Old Lady will turn their attention to bringing Alvaro Morata back for a third spell in Turin (Daily Mail).

Inter Milan have nearly reached an agreement to sign goalkeeper Anatoly Trubin from Shakhtar Donetsk to replace Andre Onana, who has joined Manchester United (Daily Mirror).

Franck Kessie looks bound for a move to Saudi Arabia, the Barcelona favouring that over return to Serie A at Juventus (Daily Mirror).

According to reports in Italy, Inter Milan have interest in Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu (The Sun).

Reports suggest negotiations between Manchester United and Fiorentina over Sofyan Amrabat are going to go up a gear as the Italians are in England for the Sela Cup (Daily Express).

Steve Cooper admits that Nottingham Forest need to further strengthen if they are to set their sights higher this season (Daily Express).

Less than two weeks after signing a new deal with Fulham, Willian has agreed terms with Saudi club Al Shabab (The Guardian).

David Moyes is intent on making another offer for James Ward-Prowse and is trying to convince the club to include Flynn Downes in a player-plus-cash deal (The Guardian).

Chelsea will receive around £13m as part of the Tino Livramento transfer from Southampton to Newcastle United (Daily Telegraph).

Manchester United full back Brandon Williams is attracting interest from Leeds United (The Independent).

Everton are trying to sign Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana on loan (Daily Record).

Marcus Rashford aims on breaking Wayne Rooney’s scoring record and bagging 40 goals this campaign, the frontman says he is ready to bear the load of the Red Devils ahead of his side's game with Wolves next Monday (The Times).

Real Sociedad will have to meet Manchester United’s valuation of £25m if they want to sign Donny van de Beek (Daily Mail).

Nottingham Forest could face legal action from a number of former players and agents who are owed millions of pounds in overdue payments, which could even lead to a winding-up petition being issued if those payments are further delayed (Daily Mail).

Aston Villa defender Lucas Digne is attracting interest from Saudi Pro League clubs (Daily Mail).

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is considering offers from Besiktas and clubs in Saudi Arabia (Daily Mail).

After failing to temp Man Utd outcast Fred, Tanguy Ndombele has become Galatasaray’s top priority (Daily Mail).

James Maddison has pleaded with new Tottenham team-mate Harry Kane to stay at the club (The Sun).

Mauricio Pochettino hopes Christopher Nkunku's injury is "not a big issue" (The Sun).

Free agent midfielder Haris Belkebla has emerged as a target for Celtic, although they will face competition from Sheffield United for his signature (Daily Record).