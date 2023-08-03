Sheffield Wednesday v Southampton betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Friday sees the return of the Sky Bet EFL and, after a summer without any men's major football, the anticipation is palpable. Championship action commences at Hillsborough, where two clubs look to reacquaint themselves with the division. Sheffield Wednesday re-joined from the third tier. Any hope of their promotion galvanising the group has been quashed over the summer by their chairman and some calamitous antics. Championship outright preview

Wednesday appoint Munoz

Ashley Fletcher signs for Owls

Xisco Munoz becomes Dejphon Chansiri’s ninth different managerial appointment ahead of his eleventh season in charge of the club. Seemingly preoccupied by protecting his reputation, the tuna tycoon has neglected the squad, moving late in the market, leaving the Owls without depth or much quality – strategy that may leave them short ahead of the new season.

What are the best bets? Russell Martin gets the best out of his frontman. Will Grigg and Cameron Jerome both hit double figures in Martin's last full season at MK Dons. At Swansea, Joel Piroe bagged 41 league goals across two campaigns.

This is good news for forgotten man ADAM ARMSTRONG. The last time he graced the division (Blackburn 2020/21), he found the net 28 times. I fancy him to hit the ground running with the Saints and his price to SCORE ANYTIME certainly appeals. CLICK HERE to back Adam Armstrong anytime goalscorer with Sky Bet If you don’t shoot you don't score, a mantra ADAM ARMSTRONG lived by at Rovers. He averaged an astronomical 4.71 shots per 90 minutes in his last second tier stint, that is 1.5 attempts more than Zian Flemming, last season's hotshot. The line may seem high at 4+ SHOTS, but it is worth taking on. CLICK HERE to back Adam Armstrong 4+ shots with Sky Bet

BuildABet @ 14/1 Over 2.5 Goals

Adam Armstrong to have 4+ shots

Barry Bannan to be carded CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

There’s some hoodoo surrounding televised football league games but I think this one will live up to the hype. The odds-against price about goals looks suspicious. Southampton’s blunt attack last season is definitely a factor, the Saints averaged less than a goal a game, but that was in a different division. The drop in level must be taken into account, as should the opposition, who seem underprepared for the campaign. BARRY BANNAN’s price to be shown a card has divided opinion across bookmakers, ranging from 6/5 to 10/3. He racked up nine in his last Championship season and will have to adjust his game to contend with the shift in standard. Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Southampton (Sky Bet odds: 10/1)

Team news

As it stands, Russell Martin says James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia will be involved at Hillsborough, despite speculation linking the pair with an exit from St Mary’s this summer. Kamaldeen Sulemana is injured and will miss the trip to South Yorkshire, while Sekou Mara is a doubt. Xisco Munoz has the majority of the squad at his disposal for the hosts and is expected to opt for a 4-3-3 formation. New signings Pol Valentin, Di-Shon Bernard, Juan Delgado and Ashley Fletcher could all make their debuts.

Predicted line-ups Sheffield Wednesday: Dawson; Palmer, Bernard, Iorfa, James; Vaulks, Byers, Bannan; Delgado, Smith, Windass Southampton: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Stephens, Charles, Manning; Lavia, Ward-Prowse, Alcaraz; Tella, Armstrong, Edozie