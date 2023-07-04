Sporting Life
Xisco Munoz

Sheffield Wednesday appoint former Watford boss Xisco Munoz as their new manager

By Sporting Life
19:11 · TUE July 04, 2023

Sheffield Wednesday have appointed former Watford boss Xisco Munoz as their new manager.

The 42-year-old Spaniard replaces Darren Moore, who surprisingly departed the Owls having guided the club to promotion via the League One play-offs.

Munoz steered Watford back into the Premier League having taken charge midway through the 2020-21 campaign, but was sacked during November 2021 after just 36 games in charge.

Former winger Munoz won both the LaLiga title and the UEFA Cup while at Valencia, before moving into management with Georgian club Dinamo Tbilisi and moved to Watford in December 2020.

A short statement on the Owls’ club website read: “Sheffield Wednesday are delighted to announce the appointment of Xisco Munoz as our first team manager.

“The Spaniard, who gained promotion to the Premier League with Watford in 2020/21, takes charge of the Owls with immediate effect.”

Munoz will give his first press conference as the club’s new manager at Hillsborough on Wednesday afternoon.

FOOTBALL TIPS