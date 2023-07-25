Sheffield Wednesday complete loan signing of Ashley Fletcher from Watford

Sheffield Wednesday have signed striker Ashley Fletcher on a season-long loan from Watford.
The 27-year-old is reunited with Owls boss Xisco Munoz, who signed Fletcher from Middlesbrough during the Spaniard’s spell in charge of Watford in 2021.
Wednesday announced Fletcher’s signing on their official website, while Munoz has now added two players to his squad after replacing Darren Moore as manager earlier this month.
Chile defender Juan Delgado joined Wednesday on Tuesday from Portuguese side Pacos de Ferreira.
Fletcher progressed through Manchester United’s academy and after a loan spell at Barnsley made a permanent switch to West Ham before Middlesbrough signed him for £6.5million in 2017.
Following a temporary spell at Sunderland he moved on to Watford and has also spent time on loan with New York Red Bulls and Wigan, where he spent the whole of last season, scoring twice in 26 Sky Bet Championship appearances.