Transfer rumours and football gossip: Joao Cancelo, Alex Scott, Royston Drenthe

According to reports, Barcelona are in talks with Manchester City over a move for full-back Joao Cancelo (The Sun).
If Harry Kane does depart for Bayern Munich, Tottenham are looking to Gent striker Gift Orban, according to reports in Belgium (The Sun).
Bournemouth are on the verge of securing the services of teenage midfielder Alex Scott from Bristol City for a rumoured £25m, piping Premier League rivals Wolves (Daily Telegraph).
According to reports in Spain, Liverpool have made an offer for Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga as they look to bolster their midfield ahead of the new season (Daily Express).
Romeo Lavia has also made it clear he wants to move to Anfield (Daily Express).
Everton are looking to sign Kamaldeen Sulemana from Southampton on loan (The Sun).
Reports linking Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Arsenal have reportedly “annoyed” Napoli’s mercurial winger (The Sun).
The announcement of Rasmus Hojlund may be held back by Manchester United to coincide with their pre-season friendly against Lens on Saturday (Manchester Evening News).
Despite the silence behind the scenes at Old Trafford, Manchester United’s owners are still in talks with a number of potential buyers (Daily Mail).
Galatasaray and Manchester United are in discussions regarding a potential deal for Fred (Daily Mail).
Besiktas are hoping Nicolas Pepe will be able to arrange a termination of his contract at Arsenal so they can sign him for free (Daily Mail).
Aston Villa and Chelsea are considering a move for Leeds United’s Tyler Adams. Reports suggest that the former is ready to activate the midfielder's £25m relegation clause (Daily Mail).
Duje Caleta-Car has had a medical at Lyon after the French club agreed a fee with Southampton (Daily Telegraph).
Darren Bent has urged Chelsea to hijack Arsenal’s move for David Raya (Daily Mirror).
According to reports, Arsenal will not be letting Takehiro Tomiyasu leave on loan despite interest from Inter Milan (Daily Mirror).
Groin surgery is expected to keep Totenham Hotspur’s Bryan Gil out of action for the start of the season (The Athletic).
Tottenham are on the verge of signing Wolfsburg centre-back Micky van de Ven (The Guardian).
Six clubs are reportedly interested in signing Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, including Ligue 1 outfits Lyon and Reims and two giants from Turkey - Trabzonspor and Galatasaray (Daily Record).
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson is closing in on making Kiwi defender James McGarry his ninth signing of the summer (Daily Record).
Former Real Madrid, Everton and Reading midfielder Royston Drenthe is priced at 500/1 to become the next James Bond following his switch to acting post football (The Sun).