Transfer rumours and football gossip: Joao Cancelo, Alex Scott, Royston Drenthe

According to reports, Barcelona are in talks with Manchester City over a move for full-back Joao Cancelo (The Sun).

If Harry Kane does depart for Bayern Munich, Tottenham are looking to Gent striker Gift Orban, according to reports in Belgium (The Sun).

Bournemouth are on the verge of securing the services of teenage midfielder Alex Scott from Bristol City for a rumoured £25m, piping Premier League rivals Wolves (Daily Telegraph).

According to reports in Spain, Liverpool have made an offer for Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga as they look to bolster their midfield ahead of the new season (Daily Express).

Romeo Lavia has also made it clear he wants to move to Anfield (Daily Express).