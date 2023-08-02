Transfer rumours and football gossip: Harry Kane, Moises Caicedo, Michael Olise, Jeremy Doku

The latest rumours and gossip from Wednesday's back pages, including reports that Harry Kane is prepared to sign a new Tottenham deal if a Bayern Munich transfer collapses.

Harry Kane is reportedly ready to sign a new contract at Tottenham if a move to Bayern Munich collapses this summer. The 30-year-old would consider a new deal if significant progress is seen under Ange Postecoglou. (Mail) Brentford keeper David Raya has reportedly agreed personal terms with Arsenal. (Sun) Manchester City are reportedly trying to complete a deal for Josko Gvardiol before the Community Shield fixture against Arsenal. (Times) Liverpool have reportedly submitted an improved bid worth £42m for Saints star Romeo Lavia, however, the bid is likely to be rejected with the club looking for their asking price of £50m. (Guardian)

Chelsea are moving closer to acquiring the services of Russian wonderkid Arsen Zakharyan, with sister club Strasbourg reportedly nearing an agreement. (Express) The Glazer family have reportedly decided to 'pause' the club takeover process and there has been no response to offers from Sir Jim Ratclife and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani. (Mirror) Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has urged the club hierarchy to bring in new signings after losing five key players this summer. (Evening Standard) Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly expecting an offer from Chelsea for Kylian Mbappe after talks between club chiefs Todd Boehly and Nasser Al-Khelaifi. (Mail)

Meanwhile, Barcelona have offered PSG three players in exchange for Mbappe, including Ousmane Dembele, Gavi as well as Raphinha. (Sun) Short of options in midfield, Bluess boss Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly looking at options to bolster the squad, including Edson Alvarez from Ajax and Tyler Adams from Leeds United. (Times) Chelsea are also reportedly considering a swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku with Juventus for Dusan Vlahovic. (Guardian) Manchester United youth keeper Matej Kovar is reportedly attracting interest from Aston Villa after staying behind from the club's tour of the States to sort out his future. (Express) Brighton star Moises Caicedo has reportedly expressed a desire to leave Brighton whilst attending the club's awards evening. (Mail)

Manchester City are reportedly eyeing a move for Rennes and Belgium starlet Jeremy Doku as a replacement for Riyad Mahrez this summer. (Sun) Ahead of their attempts to open negotiations for Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat, Manchester United have opened talks with Real Sociedad for Donny van de Beek and are awaiting an offer from Galatasaray for Fred. (Mail) City and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips is reportedly staying put at the Etihad this summer. (Sun) Bournemouth have reportedly reopened talks with Bristol City for £25m rated star man Alex Scott. (Mail) Saudi Arabian club Al Fayha are reportedly persistent with their £3m for Rangers man Fashion Sakala, despite his initial rejection of their attempts. (Record)