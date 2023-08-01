Transfer rumours and football gossip: Romeo Lavia, Sofyan Amrabat, David Raya, Ousmane Dembele

The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including reports of Manchester United rivalling Liverpool for Romeo Lavia.
Liverpool's pursuit of Romeo Lavia may face difficulties as rivals Manchester United have joined the race for the £50m-rated Belgian youngster. (Sun)
However, the Reds have stepped up their efforts to seal a deal for Lavia and are reportedly set to make an improved bid soon. (Telegraph)
Meanwhile, United target Sofyan Amrabat has reportedly already packed his bags ahead of a potential move to Old Trafford. (Mirror)
After seeing two previous bids rejected, Bayern Munich are now reportedly prepared to eclipse their record transfer fee and offer £85m for Spurs striker Harry Kane. (Mail)
West Ham United are said to be prepared to walk away from negotiations for Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse after their second bid was rejected. (Guardian)
The Hammers are reportedly keeping tabs on former Gunners defender Konstantinos Mavropanos but so are fellow Premier League club Wolves. (Sun)
Brentford keeper David Raya would reportedly favour a move to Arsenal over Bayern Munich with both clubs engaged in talks with the Bees. (Mirror)
Meanwhile, Premier League champions Manchester City are set to receive competition for defensive target Josko Gvardiol, of RB Leipzig, from Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool. (Mail)
Vincent Kompany's Burnley have been very active this window and have reportedly offered a contract to free agent Andros Townsend, as well as holding talks with youngsters including Albert Sambi Lokonga and Troyes forward Wilson Odobert. (Mail)
France international Ousmane Dembele will remain at Barcelona's camp in the United States but has reportedly decided to join PSG. (Athletic)
West Ham are reportedly expected to step up interest in moves for Ligue 1 stars Adrien Truffert and Youssouf Fofana over the coming days. (Mail)
Chelsea and Barcelona are said to be looking into player-plus-cash deals to take advantage of Kylian Mbappe's situation at PSG. (Independent)
Everton's Andre Gomes reportedly has tentative interest from Saudi Arabian clubs and Lille, while former Toffees defender Yerry Mina remains a potential option for Fulham as negotiations remain ongoing with Monaco for Tosin Adarabioyo. (Mail)
Atalanta star Rasmus Hojlund will reportedly undergo his medical today in Manchester ahead of a move to Old Trafford. (Athletic)
Leicester City are reportedly seeking £5m for goalkeeper Daniel Iversen. (Mail)