Transfer rumours and football gossip: Kylian Mbappe, Eden hazard, Manolo Gabbiadini

Reports in France claim Paris Saint-Germain are preparing for a derisory transfer offer from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe in the coming weeks (Daily Mirror).

Chelsea are hoping to join the race to sign the Frenchman, attempting to negotiate a cash-plus-player deal to bring Mbappe to the Premier League this summer (Daily Record).

The Blues are also weighing up a move for Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez (Daily Mail).

Following his Real Madrid exit, free agent and former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard is considering retirement at the age of just 32 (Daily Mail).

Julio Baptista has urged Arsenal to sign Neymar, the former Gunner claims Neymar would complete the team (The Sun).

Prior to Erik ten Hag’s appointment, Marcus Rashford was considering quitting Manchester United (Daily Mail).

According to reports, Sofyan Amrabat has "packed his bags" ahead of his move to Man Utd (The Sun).

Nottingham Forest’s reported interest in Arsenal keeper Matt Turner has put Dean Henderson’s move to the City Ground in jeopardy (The Sun).

Forest have also had two offers rejected by The New England Revolution for keeper Djordje Petrovic (The Athletic).

Crystal Palace are closing in on a deal worth around £26m to sign 19-year-old Flamengo forward Matheus Franca (Evening Standard).