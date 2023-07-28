Transfer rumours and football gossip: Mohammed Kudus, David De Gea, Luis Suarez

Arsenal face competition from Chelsea and Manchester United for £40m-rated playmaker Mohammed Kudus, and are also interested in £45m-rated winger Michael Olise (Daily Mirror).

Bayern Munich are considering free agent David De Gea and Brentford No 1 David Raya as they look to sign a new goalkeeper to compete with Manuel Neuer ahead of Yann Sommer's impending move to Inter Milan (The Times).

Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui had made his frustration felt after he was informed about the club's financial situation which could limit their ambitions this season (Daily Telegraph).

Mauricio Pochettino has warned Chelsea's players he will not tolerate moaning about lack of game-time and has invited any such trouble-makers to leave the club (Daily Mail).

Luis Suarez's move to Inter Miami to join former Barcelona team-mates has collapsed after Gremio coach Renato Portaluppi confirmed he will be staying until at least January (Evening Standard).

Kyle Walker refused to respond to questions from reporters about Bayern Munich amidst speculation he could move to the Bundesliga champions (Manchester Evening News).

Fulham have made an offer worth just £4.5m for Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi (Daily Mail).

Luton have been given special dispensation by the Premier League to begin the season without installing undersoil heating at Kenilworth Road in contravention of the competition's rulebook (Daily Mail).