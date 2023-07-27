Transfer rumours and football gossip: Alexis Sanchez, Bernardo Silva, Josko Gvardiol

Alexis Sanchez could make a shock return to the Premier League with reports claiming Nottingham Forest could tempt the former Man United and Arsenal forward on a free transfer (The Sun).

Arsenal are set to close a deal on Gremio's Brazilian midfielder Bitello for a discounted price of £6.8m this week (The Sun).

The significant difference in Liverpool and Southampton’s valuation of Romeo Lavia is proving to be a sticking point in the clubs discussions over the teenagers. The Saints the Belgian at £50m (The Sun).

Manchester City have told Bernardo Silva they do not intend to sell him this summer (Manchester Evening News).

Man City's pursuit of RB Leipzig's Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol continues (Manchester Evening News).

Manchester United have made a verbal bid worth a total of £51.4m for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund (Daily Mail).

Despite interest from multiple Championship clubs, Manchester United youngster Alvaro Fernandez hopes to force himself into Erik ten Hag’s plans and remain at Old Trafford this season (Manchester Evening News).

Nathan Bishop, Manchester United’s keeper, faced criticism from Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson after the Red Devils stopper punctured Paul Mullins lung in a pre-season friendly. Parkinson said Bishop should “steer clear” of Wrexham after the incident, comments that have angered Man Utd (Manchester Evening News).