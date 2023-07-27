Transfer rumours and football gossip: Alexis Sanchez, Bernardo Silva, Josko Gvardiol

The latest rumours and gossip from Thursday's back pages, including reports of Nottingham Forests interest in Alexis Sanchez.
Alexis Sanchez could make a shock return to the Premier League with reports claiming Nottingham Forest could tempt the former Man United and Arsenal forward on a free transfer (The Sun).
Arsenal are set to close a deal on Gremio's Brazilian midfielder Bitello for a discounted price of £6.8m this week (The Sun).
The significant difference in Liverpool and Southampton’s valuation of Romeo Lavia is proving to be a sticking point in the clubs discussions over the teenagers. The Saints the Belgian at £50m (The Sun).
Manchester City have told Bernardo Silva they do not intend to sell him this summer (Manchester Evening News).
Man City's pursuit of RB Leipzig's Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol continues (Manchester Evening News).
Manchester United have made a verbal bid worth a total of £51.4m for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund (Daily Mail).
Despite interest from multiple Championship clubs, Manchester United youngster Alvaro Fernandez hopes to force himself into Erik ten Hag’s plans and remain at Old Trafford this season (Manchester Evening News).
Nathan Bishop, Manchester United’s keeper, faced criticism from Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson after the Red Devils stopper punctured Paul Mullins lung in a pre-season friendly. Parkinson said Bishop should “steer clear” of Wrexham after the incident, comments that have angered Man Utd (Manchester Evening News).
Connor Gallagher wants to remain at Chelsea to fight for his place under Mauricio Pochettino leaving West Ham fearful of missing out on his signature (Daily Mail).
Declan Rice has stated that he never held conversations with Mason Mount about the best mates both signing for Arsenal this summer (Evening Standard).
Callum Hudson-Odoi has attracted interest from Lazio and Fulham who are competing for his signature (Evening Standard).
Giovani Lo Celso may have a future at Tottenham as Ange Postecoglou made it clear he wants the Argentine to remain at the club this season (Evening Standard).
Henri Lansbury has retired from football at the age of 32 (Daily Mirror).