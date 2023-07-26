Transfer rumours and football gossip: Mohammed Kudus, Sofyan Amrabat, Romeo Lavia, Conor Gallagher

If their attempts to sign Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund are not successful, Manchester United are prepared to turn their attentions to Ajax star Mohammed Kudus this summer. (Manchester Evening News)

Southampton have rejected Liverpool's first offer for star man Romeo Lavia worth £35m, with the Saints firmly believing him to be worth closer to £50m. (Guardian)

Reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are said to be going all out to secure the signings of Harry Kane and Kyle Walker this summer. (Mail)

Arsenal are close to signing Brazilian midfielder Bitello for a fee of £6.9m, believed to be a discounted price on the initial valuation of £8.2m. (Evening Standard)

With his move to Al-Ittihad in 'jeopardy', Liverpool midfielder Fabinho could reportedly return to club training soon this week. (Mail)

David Moyes's West Ham are reportedly considering a move for Manchester United's Scott McTominay, however, the Hammers would need to cough up a transfer fee of around £45m for the Red Devils to consider their interest. (Telegraph)

According to various reports, the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Sport is prepared to fund Saudi Pro League transfers between now and 2030, with a £17bn fund being readied. (Sun)

Prepared to keep their options open beyond Hojlund, Manchester United are also looking at Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani in addition to Mohammed Kudus. (Mirror)

Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat's agent has claimed there are "quite a few teams" his client would be open to join as links to Manchester United grow with each passing day. (Manchester Evening News)

West Ham's move for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has not progressed after initial talks over a potential fee between the two London clubs. (Mail)