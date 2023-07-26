Transfer rumours and football gossip: Mohammed Kudus, Sofyan Amrabat, Romeo Lavia, Conor Gallagher

The latest rumours and gossip from Wednesday's back pages, including reports of Manchester United joining the race for Mohammed Kudus.
If their attempts to sign Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund are not successful, Manchester United are prepared to turn their attentions to Ajax star Mohammed Kudus this summer. (Manchester Evening News)
Southampton have rejected Liverpool's first offer for star man Romeo Lavia worth £35m, with the Saints firmly believing him to be worth closer to £50m. (Guardian)
Reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are said to be going all out to secure the signings of Harry Kane and Kyle Walker this summer. (Mail)
Arsenal are close to signing Brazilian midfielder Bitello for a fee of £6.9m, believed to be a discounted price on the initial valuation of £8.2m. (Evening Standard)
With his move to Al-Ittihad in 'jeopardy', Liverpool midfielder Fabinho could reportedly return to club training soon this week. (Mail)
David Moyes's West Ham are reportedly considering a move for Manchester United's Scott McTominay, however, the Hammers would need to cough up a transfer fee of around £45m for the Red Devils to consider their interest. (Telegraph)
According to various reports, the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Sport is prepared to fund Saudi Pro League transfers between now and 2030, with a £17bn fund being readied. (Sun)
Prepared to keep their options open beyond Hojlund, Manchester United are also looking at Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani in addition to Mohammed Kudus. (Mirror)
Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat's agent has claimed there are "quite a few teams" his client would be open to join as links to Manchester United grow with each passing day. (Manchester Evening News)
West Ham's move for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has not progressed after initial talks over a potential fee between the two London clubs. (Mail)
The Blues are reportedly close to agreeing personal terms with Kudus, however, rivals Arsenal must sell before they can make a move for the Ghana international. (Evening Standard)
Reports suggest that Neymar could earn £172m a year if he made the jump to Al-Hilal, with the Saudi Pro League outfit plotting a £38m offer to Paris Saint-Germain for the Brazilian. (Sun)
Manchester United club legend Wayne Rooney has said that club duo Harry Maguire and Mason Greenwood need to leave the club. (Mirror)
Al-Hilal also reportedly plotted a £170m deal for Luka Modric and are reportedly looking at a move for Robert Lewandowski next year. The Poland international however is not thinking of joining the Saudi Pro League this summer, with the likes of Jamie Vardy, Romelu Lukaku and Heung-min Son also in the same boat. (Sun)
Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun has been spotted training alone, away from the first-team as doubts over his future with the Gunners grow. (Evening Standard)
Manchester City have reportedly informed Bernardo Silva that they have no intentions of selling him this summer despite increasing interest from PSG. (Manchester Evening News)
Juventus are said to be desperate to complete a deal for striker Romelu Lukaku. (Evening Standard)
Rangers are now reportedly on the verge of signing Danilo and Jose Cifuentes, with both deals in their final stages. (Record)