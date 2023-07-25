Transfer rumours and football gossip: Rasmus Hojlund, Kylian Mbappe, Fabinho

Manchester United are not willing to splash out more than £60m on Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund this summer (Daily Mirror).

Kylian Mbappe reportedly has no intention of playing in Saudi Arabia despite Paris Saint-Germain granting Al Hilal permission to speak to the French star after a world record £259m bid (Daily Mail).

West Ham have their eyes set on former Liverpool striker Divock Origi for up to £9m after he spent last season at AC Milan, according to reports in Italy (The Sun).

Tottenham have reportedly expanded their shortlist of centre-back options due to "complications" in talks for Micky van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba (Daily Express).

Fabinho remains keen on joining Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad after the move was held up by a paperwork issue (Daily Mail).

Tottenham's Davinson Sanchez is "in advanced talks" to join Spartak Moscow, with the Russian side "submitting a £10.4m bid" six years after he joined Spurs for £42m (Daily Mail).

Chelsea are ready to listen to offers for Conor Gallagher, who is wanted by Tottenham and West Ham (The Guardian).

Arsenal star Kieran Tierney admits he has not had any talks with boss Mikel Arteta over an exit this summer amid links to Celtic and Newcastle (Daily Record).