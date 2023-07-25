Transfer rumours and football gossip: Rasmus Hojlund, Kylian Mbappe, Fabinho

The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including updates on Manchester United's striker search.
Manchester United are not willing to splash out more than £60m on Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund this summer (Daily Mirror).
Kylian Mbappe reportedly has no intention of playing in Saudi Arabia despite Paris Saint-Germain granting Al Hilal permission to speak to the French star after a world record £259m bid (Daily Mail).
West Ham have their eyes set on former Liverpool striker Divock Origi for up to £9m after he spent last season at AC Milan, according to reports in Italy (The Sun).
Tottenham have reportedly expanded their shortlist of centre-back options due to "complications" in talks for Micky van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba (Daily Express).
Fabinho remains keen on joining Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad after the move was held up by a paperwork issue (Daily Mail).
Tottenham's Davinson Sanchez is "in advanced talks" to join Spartak Moscow, with the Russian side "submitting a £10.4m bid" six years after he joined Spurs for £42m (Daily Mail).
Chelsea are ready to listen to offers for Conor Gallagher, who is wanted by Tottenham and West Ham (The Guardian).
Arsenal star Kieran Tierney admits he has not had any talks with boss Mikel Arteta over an exit this summer amid links to Celtic and Newcastle (Daily Record).
Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho has confessed he is not talking to Reds boss Jurgen Klopp as he prepares for a season on loan at RB Leipzig (Daily Mirror).
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is set to decide on a leadership group for the upcoming season, after taking the decision to name Bruno Fernandes as captain (Daily Mail).
Folarin Balogun trained separately from the Arsenal squad during Monday's session in Los Angeles, with Arsenal looking for £50m if they are to sell the striker (The Athletic).
Manchester United are considering a move for £5m Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir as competition for new £43m man Andre Onana, with Dean Henderson heading for the exit and Luton chasing Tom Heaton (Daily Mail).
Lionel Messi - the newly-named Inter Miami captain - and Sergio Busquets are likely to make their first starts for Inter Miami on Tuesday night against Atlanta United (The Athletic).
West Ham have made their opening move for Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse and have lodged a bid worth around £25m in total (Daily Telegraph).