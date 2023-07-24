Transfer rumours and football gossip: Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, Ismaila Sarr, Michael Olise

Manchester United are set to revive their interest in Harry Kane this window after Tottenham’s decision to let him go. (Guardian)

Ligue 1 giants Marseille have reportedly agreed a deal for Watford winger Ismaila Sarr. (Athletic)

Fulham are reportedly open to paying a £7m fee for Everton midfielder Demarai Gray with the Toffees looking to cash in. (Sun)

Crystal Palace have reportedly been offered £39m by Chelsea for star winger Michael Olise. (Mail)

With Spurs facing a decision on Kane's future, Manchester United have been told they'd have to pay a sizeable fee of £30m a year to acquire his services. (Sun)

United owner Avram Glazer reportedly visited the club's training base in New York to pay a visit to Erik Ten Hag and the players as uncertainity grows over the future of the club's ownership. (Telegraph)

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi is said to have agreed personal terms with Lazio and is ready for a move to Italy. (Mail)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that he wants Liel Abada to stay at the club after one on one talks with the winger. (Daily Record)