Transfer rumours and football gossip: Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, Ismaila Sarr, Michael Olise

The latest rumours and gossip from Monday's back pages, including reports that Manchester United are set to revive their interest in Harry Kane.
Manchester United are set to revive their interest in Harry Kane this window after Tottenham’s decision to let him go. (Guardian)
Ligue 1 giants Marseille have reportedly agreed a deal for Watford winger Ismaila Sarr. (Athletic)
Fulham are reportedly open to paying a £7m fee for Everton midfielder Demarai Gray with the Toffees looking to cash in. (Sun)
Crystal Palace have reportedly been offered £39m by Chelsea for star winger Michael Olise. (Mail)
With Spurs facing a decision on Kane's future, Manchester United have been told they'd have to pay a sizeable fee of £30m a year to acquire his services. (Sun)
United owner Avram Glazer reportedly visited the club's training base in New York to pay a visit to Erik Ten Hag and the players as uncertainity grows over the future of the club's ownership. (Telegraph)
Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi is said to have agreed personal terms with Lazio and is ready for a move to Italy. (Mail)
Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that he wants Liel Abada to stay at the club after one on one talks with the winger. (Daily Record)
Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal have reportedly made a massive offer for PSG star Kylian Mbappe, offering £173.2m-per-year to the French international. (Mail)
Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney could reportedly see a dream move to Celtic left as his single option with interest from Newcastle cooling down. (Daily Record)
Wolves are set to let go of winger Daniel Podence after the Portugal international opted to stay behind and train alone at the club ground ahead of a move away. (Mail)