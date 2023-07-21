Transfer rumours and football gossip: Harry Kane, Douglas Luiz, Manchester United, Marcel Sabitzer

Harry Kane will not sign a new contract at Tottenham and would be keen to move to Bayern Munich if a deal can be agreed (The Times).

However, Ange Postecoglou has confirmed he is planning for the season with Harry Kane up front in his Spurs team (Daily Mail).

Meanwhile, Spurs and Arsenal are poised to tussle it out to land midfielder Douglas Luiz.

Marcel Sabitzer is set to complete a shock transfer to Borussia Dortmund after Manchester United chose not to make his loan from Bayern Munich permanent, while David De Gea has rejected the chance to replace Andre Onana at Inter Milan (all The Sun).

Sir Dave Brailsford says Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos group are still "very keen" to buy Manchester United, despite the delay to the Glazers' sale process (Daily Mirror).

West Ham are close to beating Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt in the race to sign Carlos Borges from Manchester City with a £14m offer, while Southampton are close to selling Tino Livramento to Newcastle for about £30m (The Guardian).