Transfer rumours and football gossip: Harry Kane, Douglas Luiz, Manchester United, Marcel Sabitzer

The latest rumours and gossip from Friday's back pages, including reports of a Bayern Munich switch for Harry Kane.
Harry Kane will not sign a new contract at Tottenham and would be keen to move to Bayern Munich if a deal can be agreed (The Times).
However, Ange Postecoglou has confirmed he is planning for the season with Harry Kane up front in his Spurs team (Daily Mail).
Meanwhile, Spurs and Arsenal are poised to tussle it out to land midfielder Douglas Luiz.
Marcel Sabitzer is set to complete a shock transfer to Borussia Dortmund after Manchester United chose not to make his loan from Bayern Munich permanent, while David De Gea has rejected the chance to replace Andre Onana at Inter Milan (all The Sun).
Sir Dave Brailsford says Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos group are still "very keen" to buy Manchester United, despite the delay to the Glazers' sale process (Daily Mirror).
West Ham are close to beating Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt in the race to sign Carlos Borges from Manchester City with a £14m offer, while Southampton are close to selling Tino Livramento to Newcastle for about £30m (The Guardian).
Saints are reluctant to take Flynn Downes on loan from West Ham as part of a deal for James Ward-Prowse, preferring straight cash as they hold out for £40m.
Sadio Mane is set to make a move to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr, as Al Ahli continue their Premier League recruitment drive by targeting Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey as well as Fulham boss Marco Silva (all Daily Mail).
Everton have reached a verbal agreement with Arnaut Danjuma over a proposed loan move from Villarreal, with Burnley close to a deal to sign Italy youth international winger Luca Koleosho from Espanyol (The Athletic).
Luton are poised to make their sixth addition of the window with the arrival of Manchester City full-back Issa Kabore (Daily Mail).
Brighton are progressing with a deal for Brazilian centre-back Igor from Fiorentina in a move worth more than £15m (Daily Telegraph).
In Scotland, Rangers have tabled an improved £5m bid for Brazilian striker Danilo, who is understood to be actively pushing a move to Ibrox (The Sun).