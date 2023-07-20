Transfer rumours and football gossip: Sofyan Amrabat, Manchester United, Marco Verratti, Josko Gvardiol

Manchester United will look to sign Sofyan Amrabat after Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund - permitting they first offload players in order to free up funds (Daily Express).

But other reports suggest United are working on a "contingency plan" after deeming Atalanta's asking price for Hojlund to be too expensive (The Sun).

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing PSG midfielder Marco Verratti, with Fabinho set to move to Saudi Arabia, while Manchester City could try to replace Saudi-bound Riyad Mahrez with Barcelona's £40m-rated winger Raphinha (Daily Mirror).

City have agreed a fee and are on the verge of signing Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig, with the defender understood to have completed the first part of his medical on Wednesday (The Guardian).

Newcastle have agreed a £38m deal to sign Harvey Barnes from Leicester (The Sun).

Chelsea are now expected to let Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave the club to join Marseille for free, despite initially wanting a transfer fee for the forward (Daily Mirror).