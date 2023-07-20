Transfer rumours and football gossip: Sofyan Amrabat, Manchester United, Marco Verratti, Josko Gvardiol

The latest rumours and gossip from Thursday's back pages, including rumours of Manchester United's interest in Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat.
Manchester United will look to sign Sofyan Amrabat after Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund - permitting they first offload players in order to free up funds (Daily Express).
But other reports suggest United are working on a "contingency plan" after deeming Atalanta's asking price for Hojlund to be too expensive (The Sun).
Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing PSG midfielder Marco Verratti, with Fabinho set to move to Saudi Arabia, while Manchester City could try to replace Saudi-bound Riyad Mahrez with Barcelona's £40m-rated winger Raphinha (Daily Mirror).
City have agreed a fee and are on the verge of signing Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig, with the defender understood to have completed the first part of his medical on Wednesday (The Guardian).
Newcastle have agreed a £38m deal to sign Harvey Barnes from Leicester (The Sun).
Chelsea are now expected to let Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave the club to join Marseille for free, despite initially wanting a transfer fee for the forward (Daily Mirror).
Chelsea are reportedly considering a reunion with Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi after losing Wesley Fofana to a serious knee injury (The Guardian).
However, the West London club have reportedly ruled out signing Harry Maguire after moving on to a new target and boss Mauricio Pochettino has poured cold water on the possibility for Romelu Lukaku to reignite his Chelsea career (both The Sun).
Takeover bidders fear the Glazer family won't sell Manchester United after they failed to obtain their £6bn asking price (Daily Mail).
Donny van de Beek has admitted his future may lie away from the club after he made a goalscoring return to the team following six months out (Daily Mail).
The Dutchman van de Beek is not ruling anything out this summer amid links with Celtic and a host of other clubs (Daily Record).
Jordan Henderson is poised to become the first England star to join the Saudi Pro League, with a £108m three-year deal lined up with Al Ettifaq (The Sun).
However, Liverpool intend to reject any offers for Luis Diaz amid interest from Al Hilal (The Athletic).
Crystal Palace will place a minimum £70m valuation on key midfielder Cheick Doucoure, who is emerging as a target for Liverpool (Daily Mail).
Wolves are in talks to sign West Ham full-back Aaron Cresswell (The Athletic).